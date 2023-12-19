Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Over 500 Invaders On Tavria Axis - General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces killed 560 occupiers and destroyed 11 pieces of Russian military hardware in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the past 24 hours.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched five air strikes, carried out 70 combat engagements and fired 631 artillery shells. Our defenders hold their ground and carry out active operations in the designated directions. Total enemy losses amounted to 560 people," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, Ukrainian forces also destroyed 11 pieces of Russian military equipment, including six tanks, an armored fighting vehicle, an artillery system, an unmanned aerial vehicle and two pieces of special equipment. Six pieces of enemy equipment were damaged.

From February 24, 2022 to December 19, 2023, Ukrainian forces eliminated about 348,300 Russian invaders.