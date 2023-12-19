At Dorohusk-Yahodyn Checkpoint, Several Trucks Per Hour Allowed Through

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the blocked Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on the border with Poland, several trucks per hour are allowed to cross into Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

Polish carriers again block truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn

"In fact, the participants of this blockade allow several vehicles to pass in the direction of Ukraine in an hour. However, the Polish side does not accept any trucks heading towards Poland," Demchenko said.

At the same time, he noted, traffic for buses traveling in both directions is not blocked.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers, who were allowed by the District Court in Lublin to resume the blockade of the border in Dorohusk, returned to the border on Monday to protest. Polish farmers were also joining the blockade with their own demands. Among them are a ban on sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate direct payments to farmers, monetary compensation for corn producers, etc.