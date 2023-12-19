Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military has destroyed a Russian missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Air Command East shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipro district," he wrote.

Local media reported earlier that an explosion was heard in the region during an air raid alert.

Late on December 18, an enemy missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district.