               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region


12/19/2023 9:26:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military has destroyed a Russian missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Air Command East shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipro district," he wrote.

Local media reported earlier that an explosion was heard in the region during an air raid alert.

Late on December 18, an enemy missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district.

MENAFN19122023000193011044ID1107627563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search