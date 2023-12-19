Ukrainian Forces Intercept Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military has destroyed a Russian missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The Air Command East shot down an enemy missile over the Dnipro district," he wrote.
Local media reported earlier that an explosion was heard in the region during an air raid alert.
Late on December 18, an enemy missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district.
MENAFN19122023000193011044ID1107627563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.