Car Purchase, Sale Service To Launch In Diia - Zelensky

At midnight, a new online service will be launched in the Diia app that will allow one to buy and sell cars via smartphone.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the Diia Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"A revolutionary service that will free many of our citizens, millions of people, from bureaucracy. Tonight at midnight, the online service for buying and selling cars in Diia will be launched," he informed.

The Head of State explained that in just 15 minutes it will be possible to sell or buy a car via smartphone and receive a new technical passport and new license plates by mail.

"The fact that we are in Ukraine and doing all this even now during the war tells the whole world very clear things about us. We can do much more than many people in the world, more than is expected of us. We are Ukrainians, and when we are confident in ourselves, working for our public interests, for our country, we achieve results that set an example for others in the world. We believe in our own strength, we defend our country, we work for our country. We act and this is the most important thing," the President summarized.

