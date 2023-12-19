Cultural Heritage Forum Discusses Protection Of Intangible Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A panel session "Protection of intangible cultural heritage and
modern challenges" has been held as part of the Cultural Heritage
Forum.
The forum is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the
Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.
At the panel session, moderated by the head of the Department of
Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage Sevil Karimova, Ph.D. in art
history, architect Elchin Shamilli noted that Azerbaijan has a rich
cultural heritage. He stressed that today it is necessary to
present cultural heritage in a modern form:
Speaking about Turkic fine arts, the architect underlined that
this is one of the important branches of the Azerbaijani culture.
He emphasized the need to describe this art in modern aspects.
Creative Director of the Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company
Asmar Abdullayeva stressed that creative products are very
important at all times.
"Unemployed women can practice the art of carpet weaving and
earn income. Women currently working in the carpet weaving industry
are good professionals. However, we continue to provide training
for them and support carpet weaving, which is considered our
historical and cultural heritage. In general, young people are
showing interest in this area," she said.
A. Abdullayeva also spoke about the sale of carpets. She noted
that each carpet has its own story and this story must be conveyed
to the buyer during the sale.
The head of the sector of the Culture Ministry Nuriya Mammadova
touched upon the difficulty of preserving cultural heritage.
"This forum is a call for the preservation of intangible
cultural heritage in the modern era. Because examples of intangible
cultural heritage are transmitted orally, and this can cause
certain changes over time. The UNESCO Convention for the
Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was created to
protect the authenticity of the world's heritage. Azerbaijan is the
most active state among the countries participating in this
convention," she added.
Doctor of Philosophy in art history, associate professor Telman
Ibrahimov said that most of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage was
captured by the Armenians.
"During the occupation, samples taken from the houses and
museums in Garabagh were massively exported to Armenia and
presented to the whole world as Armenian cultural heritage. In
particular, illegal excavations have been carried out in Agdam for
almost 30 years. As a result of these excavations, many examples of
jewelry were discovered from these sites," said Telman
Ibrahimov.
T. Ibrahimov also proposed returning these samples in accordance
with international legal standards.
To do this, monitoring should be carried out in Garabagh and the
return of stolen cultural samples should be demanded.
At the end, the panel session continued with discussions.
