Azercell Has Successfully Renewed Its ISO 37001:2016 Anti Bribery Management System Certificate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The country's leading mobile operator has once again
confirmed its compliance with international standards in the fight
against corruption
"Azercell Telecom" LLC has successfully renewed its certificate
on ISO 37001:2016 "Anti Bribery Management System" standards. The
surveillance audit conducted on October 30-31, 2023, by Turkish
company Denetik International Certification, accredited by ANAB
(ANSI National Accreditation Board), the largest accreditation body
in the United States once again confirmed that Azercell's
anti-corruption program meets all the requirements, and the
certificate was extended to three years. The ISO 37001 standard was
published by the International Organization for Standardization
(ISO) in 2016 and is considered the only globally accepted standard
in the field of combatting corruption.
The certificate of compliance with international standards was
presented to Azercell's General Director for Law, Ethics and
Compliance, Shirin Aliyeva. Sh. Aliyeva emphasized that Azercell is
the first mobile operator to obtain this certificate and said that
the company has taken purposeful and decisive steps in the
implementation and promotion of the anti-corruption program.
It should be noted that a special anti-corruption program has
been implemented in Azercell for a long time. The main direction of
the program is to serve the prevention of corruption in all areas
of the company's activities, promote business ethical behavior,
organize continuous training for staff and third parties (business
partners, customers, suppliers, etc.) in this field, create
information channels related to corruption cases, check the
effective application of compliance standards, conduct the
investigation of violations, and take appropriate measures to
reduce corruption risks, etc.
