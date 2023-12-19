               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy For Early Presidential Election Approved


12/19/2023 9:26:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for the early presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been approved, Azernews reports.

The relevant decision was made today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107627558

