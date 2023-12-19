Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy For Early Presidential Election Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the New Azerbaijan
Party for the early presidential election in the Republic of
Azerbaijan, has been approved, Azernews reports.
The relevant decision was made today at a meeting of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107627558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.