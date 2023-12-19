Seyond And Wideye By AGC To Showcase Functional Built-In Windshield Lidar Solution At CES 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The companies' partnership issues in a more functional, streamlined design for automotive LiDAR integration

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Seyond (formerly Innovusion), a leading global provider of high-performance LiDAR sensors and solutions for autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, and Wideye , a corporate scale-up of AGC group specializing in cutting-edge glass solutions for optical sensor integration, have joined forces in a co-development for an innovative in-cabin LiDAR solution for vehicles to be presented at CES 2024.

This collaboration focuses on delivering an innovative, practical and visually seamless integration of LiDAR systems behind vehicle windshields. Following their joint announcement earlier this year to prioritize this integrated approach, the companies revealed an initial mockup at the Shanghai Motor Show. The upcoming product presentation is a critical milestone, showcasing a fully functional prototype featuring a full-size Wideye windshield and Seyond's operational Robin-E LiDAR solution, complemented by additional sensors such as cameras and rain-detection technology.

The windshield has always been an obvious location for a LiDAR sensor in vehicle integration, given its high mounting position and low impact on vehicle design and its ability to protect sensors from the external environment. Seyond and Wideye have collaborated to solve major hurdles for in-cabin integration such as limiting performance drop with windshield installation angle and having an adequate heat and noise profile in a small form factor.

The demonstration unit to be presented at CES 2024 is intended to show the automotive industry how Seyond and Wideye have overcome those challenges. The aesthetically pleasing and reliable integration marks a significant step in the industry, signaling that the solution will be market-ready by 2024 to meet customers' expectations.

"We're very pleased to present this new integration with Wideye to the automotive community at CES," said Junwei Bao, CEO at Seyond. "This feature is the next step in our goal to provide safer, smarter transportation across the globe, and we look forward to continued partnership and innovation with the company."

"This is not the first time that we are developing and showcasing LiDAR integration behind the windshield, "said Gaetan Friart, CEO at Wideye. "Our vision has always been to have this in-vehicle LiDAR integration case as mainstream. However, whereas our previous efforts primarily aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of such a solution, this time we're unveiling a product that's closer than ever to being market-ready. It aligns precisely with industry demands, offering a large field of view while minimizing impact on vehicle design."

The built-in LiDAR solution prototype will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 9-12 at both Seyond's booth (#7001) and AGC's booth (#6667) at LVCC West Hall.

About Seyond

Seyond is a leading global provider of image-grade LiDAR technology, powering a safer, smarter and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics and industrial automation sectors. Founded in Silicon Valley with strategically placed research and manufacturing facilities across the globe, Seyond is crafting LiDAR solutions that elevate autonomous driving and fuel the advancement of smart infrastructure development. The company's dynamic portfolio - including ultra-long range flagship LiDAR sensor Falcon, mid-to-short range LiDAR sensor Robin and perception service software platform OmniVidi - powers automotive and ITS solutions for partners like NIO, Faraday Future, Exwayz and Hexagon. Currently, over 200,000 Falcon units are in use, and the product continues to be mass-produced today.

About Wideye by AGC

Wideye® by AGC, a corporate scaleup focusing on sensor integration solutions, was launched by Tokyo-based AGC Group, a world-leading supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials and components. Wideye is backed by AGC Automotive Europe, AGC Group's European automotive glass branch, which specializes in the production of glazing solutions for carmakers. Since its launch in 2016, Wideye has focused on enabling ADAS deployment and making fully autonomous vehicles a reality.

