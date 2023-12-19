Groundbreaking Moment Ushers In Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living And Memory Care Community

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Construction of Discovery Senior Living's New Assisted Living and Memory Care Community is Officially Underway

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month at the future site of its Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living and Memory Care community slated to open in Lewisville, Texas, in early 2025.

Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living and Memory Care Groundbreaking Ceremony

Discovery Senior Living held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living and Memory Care community slated to open in Lewisville, Texas, in early 2025.

The celebration marked the official start of construction of the new Assisted Living and Memory Care community, next to its existing Active Independent Living community. It will include 90 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes boasting modern features and amenities, warm wood tones, and a stunning gray-blue and cream color palate throughout.

"Discovery has a long track record of creating thoughtfully designed, well-built communities and Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living and Memory Care will be no different," said Akash Gaur, Division President, Discovery Development Group and Discovery Design Concepts. "We are excited to break ground on this new Assisted Living and Memory Care community that many area seniors will be proud to call their home."

Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living will offer a welcoming Grande Lobby, gorgeous Sensations Dining Room, and Lucky's Café and Bar, as well as comfortable community living rooms, a bright and airy creative studio and luxury salon and barbershop. Memory Care will offer a secured entrance, a light and cheery activity room, easy-access Sensations dining rooms, and wide, easy-to-navigate hallways in soothing color tones.

The addition of the Assisted Living and Memory Care community on the same campus as the Active Independent Living community provides residents with a full continuum of living options and the same level of service delivery they are accustomed to, so they can age in place. The communities will be connected via a covered walkway.

"Discovery Village At Castle Hills has strongly supported seniors in the Lewisville area for many years," said Nicole Gasaway, National Brand Manager, Discovery Senior Living. "We are extremely excited to take another step forward in our support by adding an Assisted Living and Memory Care community. This continuum of care will provide local families with a beautiful and innovative environment to meet the needs of their loved ones at various stages of life."

Discovery Village At Castle Hills, Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 2500 Windhaven Parkway in Lewisville, Texas.

Contact Information:

Heidi LaVanway

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

239.301.5330

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.