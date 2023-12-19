Sustainable Solutions: RIGID Constructors Partners With US Army Corps Of Engineers On Calcasieu River And Pass Revitalization

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / RIGID Constructors , a Lafayette-based construction powerhouse, is at the forefront of building a sustainable future and enhancing ecological resilience in the South. Renowned for its commitment to environmental preservation and remarkable innovation, RIGID Constructors actively reshapes communities and safeguards Louisiana's natural landscapes. Its latest undertaking of several projects associated with the Calcasieu River and Pass, LA, Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP), exemplifies the company's leadership with innovative approaches and specialized heavy machinery, customized to thrive in Louisiana's unique wetland soils.

RIGID Constructors Equipment at Work

Innovation meets excellence as RIGID's specialized fleet, designed with Low Ground Pressure (LGP) equipment, takes on the unique soil conditions of CDF-7.

The Calcasieu Ship Channel: A Vital Lifeline for Commerce

Nestled amidst the wetlands of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Ship Channel, part of the Calcasieu River system, serves as a crucial lifeline for commerce, offering a direct route to the Gulf of Mexico. Recognizing the significance of this waterway, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers initiated a comprehensive study resulting in the development of the Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) with a focus on a key component, CDF-7 Degrading and Dike Construction. This strategic initiative ensures the long-term vitality and continued maintenance of the critical navigation channel and its authorized dimensions.

RIGID Constructors' Involvement in the Calcasieu River and Pass, LA, Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP)

RIGID Constructors collaborated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Calcasieu River and Pass CDF-7 Degrading and Dike Construction project. The company's efforts have included leveling roughly 400,000 cubic yards of material to prepare the site for containment dike construction while also constructing new outfall structures to control water discharge. Upon the completion of the CDF-7 site work, RIGID constructed 12,000 linear feet of perimeter containment dike designed to store dredged spoils using 850,000 cubic yards of on-site previously dredged spoil material, expediting levee construction, lowering costs, and maximizing the life of placement sites. Additionally, RIGID constructed 180,000 cubic yards of containment dike at CDF-2, just north of CDF-7 along the Calcasieu Ship Channel. Completing the improvements to these dredged material placement areas will increase the storage capacity for materials being dredged from the Calcasieu Ship Channel having a positive impact on the overall efficiency and functionality of the channel, benefiting the entire region.

Navigating Tomorrow's Waters With RIGID Constructors

Together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, RIGID Constructors has not only reshaped the landscape but also fortified the ecological resilience of the Calcasieu River and Pass. As Mickey Suire, Chief Operating Officer at RIGID Constructors, aptly puts it, "The impact of our collaboration extends beyond construction - it resonates with the communities we serve and the natural landscapes we safeguard. We take pride in our commitment to sustainability, and our efforts in the Calcasieu River and Pass revitalization exemplify this dedication."

