Get Well Announces Expansion Into Health Plans, Brings Health Plan Strategy Expert Christian Bagge To Lead Go-To-Market Efforts

Through its new Get Well 360 platform , Get Well has built on the company's 23 years of leadership in the digital health industry, delivering consumer-centered solutions that are proven to activate, engage, and retain more than eight million patients across nearly 400 health systems, five countries, and 40 percent of Veteran Affairs Medical Centers. With proven results in deepening patient relationships, improving clinical quality, and building lifelong patient loyalty, Get Well is now expanding its platform to serve leading health plans in the U.S.

Get Well's entry into the health plan market is focused on three fundamental principles. First, Get Well harnesses cutting-edge technology to empower and guide members toward the best next step in their health journey. Second, its solutions address real-world issues, benefiting the health plan and ensuring a strong return on investment. Third, GetWell's solutions tackle challenging topics such as Maternal Health Equity, Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), and Youth Mental Health through its advanced digital technology combined with live member navigation to ensure continual follow-through.

With its expanded focus to empower healthcare organizations to further engage the communities they serve, Get Well has brought on Bagge to drive health plan go-to-market and commercialization efforts. Bagge brings deep expertise in the healthcare technology and health plan space and has a proven track record of scaling go-to-market strategies. In his new role, Bagge is responsible for driving strategic and operational initiatives to accelerate Get Well's growth in the health plan space.

Prior to joining Get Well, Bagge served as Vice President of Sales at mPulse Mobile, leading a team of five national sales directors focused on selling into Government Program and VBC organizations. He was responsible for creating member-facing digital engagement solutions to deliver an end-to-end, member-friendly experience. Prior to mPulse Mobile, Bagge served as a Strategic Client Executive at Novuhealth where he was instrumental in driving sales targeting Medicaid, Medicare Advantage plans and buyers, including Quality Improvement, Marketing, Informatics and Risk Adjustment plan leaders.

"Today's healthcare goes beyond an episode of care; it starts outside of the walls of the hospital, as people choose to consume and manage their healthcare differently. With Get Well 360, we are empowering communities to take better control of their healthcare journey while enabling healthcare organizations to further engage members and improve clinical quality," said Royce Brunson, Chief Growth Officer at Get Well. "We're thrilled to welcome Christian to Get Well as he has a unique viewpoint into how health plans can leverage a high-tech, high-touch approach to scale member outreach efforts and foster better health outcomes. We're excited for the future."

"Get Well is a company with great bones, and the existing technology can be leveraged to solve a number of health plan-specific needs. Their technology can provide significant financial value to clients while also focusing on the most important aspect - improving the health of members. Get Well's tech stack allows for member engagement at scale, and intervenes with human touch when appropriate. I'm looking forward to harnessing the power of Get Well and bringing it to the health plan market. We're destined for success," said Bagge.

