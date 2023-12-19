Angeline Pompei Releases 'Jingle Bells Loca' With A Family Fun Twist Bridging Language-Learning This Holiday Season

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / The holidays are the perfect time to bridge language gaps between families, and Angeline Pompei is excited to launch her unique take on the classic "Jingle Bells" with "Jingle Bells Loca ," an infectious Latin-flavor song specifically designed to connect families over the holiday season and assist learners worldwide in mastering English.





"Christmas is a time to be with family. No matter your beliefs, we should all just be happy," said Angeline Pompei, an international recording artist and language educator. In time for the holiday season, her bilingual lyrics make "Jingle Bells Loca" an engaging learning tool. Accessible at , the song features a second verse with a message of family and unity and stresses the importance of togetherness.

"Christmas is a time to put our differences aside and celebrate family," said Angeline Pompei. "I wanted to remind people of this with this song. After the pandemic, a lot of families were divided. Families exist in different forms. Christmas is a great time to remind ourselves of what's really important - unity, family, love, and peace."

"Jingle Bells Loca" is great for language learners. The song allows people who want to learn English to use bilingual lyrics and learn about family unity, inclusivity, and breaking stereotypes worldwide. The lyrics change in the second verse and are more conversational and reflective of today's language. "Santa's coming soon. Don't turn off the lights. Cookies freshly baked, for Santa Claus tonight." The album's cover features a Christmas tree on the beach, recognizing that most countries do not have snow during the holidays and reflecting the theme of inclusivity for all and breaking stereotypes. For Spanish speakers, the bilingual song lyrics can be found at .

Angeline Pompei's Learn English Fast® system encourages Spanish speakers learning conversational English to use music to aid them in their language-learning journey. Her fun remake of "Jingle Bells" is available for anyone to add to their Christmas playlist, and language learners can download the lyrics from her website, angelineauthentic .

Music can have a huge impact on language acquisition and retention . In 2015, researchers found that people may use Broca's area of the brain to process music and language. The discovery found a nuance: instrumental music and grammar, not the meaning of words, were processed in the same area, the first evidence "that music and language syntactic processing interact in Broca's area," wrote the researchers.

According to sciencedirect , German researchers discovered that students who sang the lyrics showed improvement in spelling, vocabulary, and grammar.

Angeline Pompei created her system, Learn English Fast® , after finding it a challenge to learn languages as an adult. She earned a TELF certification to teach English internationally as a second language, wrote and designed bilingual books without relying on AI assistance, and took singing lessons to record an album.

Learn English Fast® is a series of 12 bilingual books for Spanish, French, Italian, and Polish speakers, available on Amazon, emphasizing the transformative power of music in language acquisition. Angeline Pompei's first songbook is free on her website, while her second book on ESL vocabulary word searches is a fun and inclusive way for an entire family to learn English and is available at .

As previously mentioned, recent studies support the theory that music and language share functions in Broca's area of the brain, suggesting that learning through song is a highly effective method. Angeline Pompei's album, "Verbiage," complements her system by teaching grammar, vocabulary, and verb conjugation through music. She was selected for the 2024 Canadian Model & Talent Convention to showcase her singing skills in front of agents worldwide.

"Jingle Bells Loca" is now available on Spotify , Amazon Music , and Apple Music and is also part of her regular "Angeline Pompei" album. A holiday playlist addition can be a stepping stone for language learning, promoting cultural unity and familial closeness. The bilingual songbooks can provide entertainment while educating and are readily available at and Learn English Fast® .

To learn more, please visit . Angeline Pompei's music is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

About Learn English Fast®

Angeline Pompei is an entrepreneur and adult language learner with a degree in aerospace engineering and a TELF certification to teach English internationally as a second language. Founder and CEO of Angeline Authentic, she created the Learn English Fast® system for people to learn English as a second language. Learn English Fast® comprises Angeline Pompei's unique series of line-by-line bilingual books for learning languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, and Polish. She is also an artist with an album, "Verbiage," that teaches grammar, vocabulary, and verb conjugation through music.

Angeline Pompei is most proud of her skincare books, having been a successful entrepreneur in the skincare industry for 18 years, which includes her 3D anti-aging formula to maintain youthful skin. She is a multi-faceted individual who uses all her experience to teach adults English through interest-based learning, bilingual materials, and music. All Learn English Fast® resources are available on Amazon, and her music is on major streaming platforms. Her songbook is available on Amazon and in a free PDF on her website.

