Viking Capital Closes On 25Th Acquisition

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Stewart's Mill Closed

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Viking Capital, a renowned private equity firm dedicated to elevating multifamily properties, is thrilled to announce the successful culmination of its 25th venture - the acquisition of a prime investment opportunity, Stewart's Mill. This recently acquired property, featuring 188 units, is a 1988-built multifamily complex strategically located in the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia.

Stewart's Mill Closed

Stewart's Mill stands as a significant addition to Viking Capital's dynamic portfolio of multifamily assets. This strategic acquisition seamlessly aligns with the firm's vision and steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding investment prospects to its discerning investors.

About Stewart's Mill:

Stewart's Mill is a standout value-add property within Viking Capital's portfolio. Comprising 188 well-maintained and spacious units, the property offers residents comfortable and convenient living spaces. Nestled in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA, Stewart's Mill benefits from its proximity to major employment hubs, educational institutions, and recreational amenities.

A key highlight of this investment is its substantial value-add potential. Viking Capital plans to implement an extensive renovation and upgrade program to enhance the overall living experience for residents. With value-add opportunities identified across all units, Stewart's Mill pledges to deliver enhanced value to both the local community and investors.

Strategic Investment Approach:

Viking Capital's distinguished reputation for success is built on a strategic investment philosophy centered around identifying properties poised for growth and value creation. The acquisition of Stewart's Mill epitomizes this approach, underscoring the firm's recognition of the unique opportunities presented by this Atlanta property.

Financial Highlights:

Viking Capital is delighted to confirm the successful completion of the Stewart's Mill acquisition, with a total investment of $28.2 million. The financing for this transaction secured a favorable fixed interest rate of 6.12%, complemented by an additional 12 months of interest-only payments, augmenting the appeal of this investment.

Portfolio Milestone:

Stewart's Mill marks Viking Capital's 25th successful acquisition, contributing to the firm's impressive track record of over $800 million in assets acquired. This milestone underscores Viking Capital's commitment to strategic growth and its ability to consistently deliver value to investors.

About Viking Capital:

Viking Capital stands as a leading private equity firm specializing in multifamily properties. With an established track record and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Viking Capital continues to expand its portfolio, consistently delivering robust returns to its esteemed investors.

For further details about Viking Capital and its investment opportunities, please visit .

Contact Information

Ashley Penrod

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

2088599720

SOURCE: Viking Capital