Omani Ministers Pay Tribute To Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf

By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Dr. Abdullah Al-Saeedi, and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al-Yousef paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, calling him a great leader who devoted his life for his country, people and the Arab and Muslim nations.

The Ministers spoke separately to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after offering their condolences at the Kuwaiti embassy in Oman on Tuesday.

Minister Al-Saeedi described the late Amir as a wise leader who contributed significantly to betterment of his country, boosting its regional and international status.

As for Minister Al-Yousef, he recalled late Amir's long and inspiring journey and all that he has given to the Arab and Muslim Nations.

The Kuwaiti embassy in Oman had been receiving condolers on the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah since Sunday. (end)

