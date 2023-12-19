Sri Lanka“Struggling” To Decriminalize Same Sex Relations

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka is still struggling to decriminalize same sex relations while Thailand has approved a same sex marriage bill, a former Sri Lanka human rights commission member said.

Ambika Satkunanathan noted that Thailand, a Theravada Buddhist country, has approved a same sex marriage bill.

However, she noted that Sri Lanka is still struggling to decriminalize same sex relations and repeal colonial laws that deny LGBTIQ persons equal rights and dignity and make them vulnerable to violence.

Satkunanathan expressed these views on X (formerly known as Twitter) after it was reported that the Thai cabinet had approved the same sex marriage bill and will submit it to Parliament for deliberation this week.

The legislation has several more hurdles to clear before it becomes law. But if it does, Thailand would be the first country in South-east Asia to recognise same-sex marriage.

The proposal would amend references to“men”,“women”,“husbands” and“wives” in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms, Deputy Government spokesman Karom Pornpolklang said. (Colombo Gazette)