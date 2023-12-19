Rebote Renegades Win Battle Court Season Title

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Udonis Haslem Foundation earns $50,000 donation

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thrilling Battle Court Fall Season culminated at the Championship Final on Friday,

Dec. 15 at the Magic City Fronton when the Rebote Renegades clinched the title against the Cesta Cyclones. NFL Hall of Famer and member of World Jai-Alai League Board of Directors Ray Lewis presented the championship trophy to the team and a $50,000 check to three-time NBA champion and Renegades team owner Udonis Haslem, representing the Udonis Haslem Foundation. The Renegades' powerhouse team, known by their courtside names, included Goixerri, Aratz, Ubilla, Goenaga, Ben, and Williams.

Udonis Haslem, Sylvester King, Shelly-Ann King, Ray Lewis and Leon Shepard at the World Jai-Alai League Fall 2023 Final Championship. The Rebote Regades, Haslem's team, won the title. The UD Foundation, Haslem's charity, earned a $50,000 donation with the championship win.

Continue Reading

"What a fantastic way to cap off what has truly been a game-changing season for the league," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "The energy in the fronton was electric. The standing-room only crowd was captivated by the non-stop action on the court. Congratulations to the Rebote Renegades and the Cesta Cyclones who made it to the Finals."

Each Battle Court team selected a local non-profit to benefit over the 14-week period. The Fall 2023 charitable organizations included the Barracks Legend Foundation, the Better than Wonderful Foundation, Chapman Partnership, the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, and the Udonis Haslem Foundation. In total, the WJAL will donate close to $70,000 this season to participating non-profits and close to $140,000 this year as part of the league's community outreach program.

The Udonis Haslem Foundation aims to address the socio-economic and mental health issues that plague the inner cities. Their mission is to give hope to children and families in underserved communities by facilitating exposure to opportunities and access to care and resources.

"Competition and giving back to the community are two of my passions and I'm thankful that this Battle Court season allowed us to make an impact in big ways," said Haslem. "I told the team from the beginning that we have championship expectations. They embodied that. Hard work and perseverance in the face of adversity is what builds culture and builds champions."

WJAL has seen a surge of interest this year, bringing on notable ambassadors, investors and partners including Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, or Pitbull; three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem; NFL Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor; retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal; 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig; and professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

The Spring 2024 Battle Court Season kicks off Friday, February 2. WJAL matches are viewable during the competitive season on Jai-Alai TV (), via the Jai-Alai app (downloadable on Roku, Firestick, iOS, and Google Playstore) and at

.

Battle Court matches are available on DraftKings and BetRivers for wagering in 16 states including Arizona; Colorado; Illinois; Iowa; Kansas; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Hampshire; New Jersey; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Tennessee; Virginia; Washington; West Virginia; and Wyoming.

About World Jai-Alai League - The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans. For more information, go to . The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave. in Miami.

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League