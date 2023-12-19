(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company appoints Katrina Orlando, Vice President of Sales Engagement to oversee efforts that will usher sales professionals into a new digital era of emerging technologies that builds brands, improves engagement, and drives sales.

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies look for new and creative ways to enable their sales teams with the latest innovations in the marketplace, they can now tap into the cutting-edge solutions being offered by Incenter Marketing.

The company today announced the launch of its new Sales Engagement practice in response to a critical need in the industry to help sales teams transition from older, more traditional techniques into more modern-day technological solutions for driving better engagement. The new practice, not offered anywhere else in the market, will help bridge the gap between marketing and sales; making sales more effective whether through an event or through one-on-one digital interactions.

Katrina Orlando, Vice President of Sales Engagement, has been appointed to oversee the practice because of her extensive experience in event management, digital communications, and building human connections. With almost a decade of experience, Ms. Orlando previously used her talents in event planning and digital/video communications at Finance of America, where she was known for flawless execution-whether for large scale events or smaller group rallies.

An introduction video from Ms. Orlando is here .

Vashti Brotherhood, President,

Incenter Marketing , shared, "Email blasts and social earned and paid postings have become de rigueur in today's marketing plans. But they lack the human touch of a true client to customer experience. The new Sales Engagement practice uses today's digital tools to restore that "me and you" level of personal relationship building in a way that doesn't take up the sales person's whole day and is easily scalable. Whether they're at their desk, at an event, or on the road, Katrina can help them drive more responsive and meaningful dialogues with every customer. Fully versed in all the digital video and communications platforms and full of creative ideas and approaches, she is absolutely the perfect person to lead this initiative for us."



Ms. Orlando shared, "I am very excited about this new practice because I want sales teams to know that going digital doesn't have to be difficult. We offer a very hands-on, user-friendly approach so they can easily uplevel their skills to reach more customers in the interactive world where we all now live. By leveraging the latest advancements in selling, sales teams can have the ability to launch into uncharted territories of new customer bases that they've never engaged before."

Some of the sales engagement services that companies can take advantage of include:



Social Media Presence Building and Training

Driving engagement using video and other digital tools on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google Business

Digital Engagement Services



Video messaging



AI in communications

Digital event solutions

Sales Trainings and Rallies



Managing incentive trips, team meetings and kick-off events

Providing interactive technologies that drive engagement

Full Event Planning Services



End-to-End planning of event logistics



How to registration videos for participants

Video tutorials providing details about speakers, workshops and networking activities to ensure a seamless experience

Event In-A-Box tool kit solutions Marketing Material Strategies

The Sales Engagement practice could not have come at a better time given the fact that current marketplace conditions have caused a number of organizations in the lending marketplace to downsize this position. And, since it's no longer cost effective for some companies to have these services in-house, they now have the opportunity to outsource these services by partnering with Incenter Marketing to help lighten the load of their current staffers or to fully manage these services end-to-end.

To learn more, visit

or contact Katrina Orlando, Vice President of Sales Engagement at [email protected] .

About Incenter Marketing

Incenter Marketing helps organizations build strong and memorable brands that are better able to transcend market fluctuations. The firm's branding, advertising, digital marketing, public relations, video, podcast and other services share a singular characteristic that gives them a market advantage-they ring true to every stakeholder. More information about Incenter Marketing-which focuses on banking, capital markets, fintech, mortgage, B2B and professional service firms-is available at

incentermarketing .

Kimberley Brown for Incenter Marketing

p: 678.829.9075 e: [email protected]

SOURCE Incenter Marketing