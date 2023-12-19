Global Wellness Tourism Market Set For Robust Growth - New Research Highlights Increasing Investment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wellness Tourism Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

With the wellness tourism market burgeoning worldwide, new research indicates that the sector is projected to soar, reaching an astounding US$797.376 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.67% from 2021. This leap is attributed to the escalating global enthusiasm for travel, cultural exploration, and a swelling trend towards maintaining wellness through leisure activities.

The surge in market value is further propelled by the changing lifestyle preferences targeted at disease prevention, stress reduction, and promoting health. A notable rise in disposable income, coupled with social media's pervasive influence, has also substantially contributed to the sector's expansion.

Revolutionary Investments Fueling Market Growth

Innovative platforms like telehealth portals and natural wellness supplements are among the technological advancements invigorating the sector. These investments are markedly transforming wellness centers and elevating the standards of wellness tourism.

Wellness Tourism Gains Traction Among Young Professionals

The burgeoning workforce is apparently prioritizing relaxation and wellness activities, thanks to financial freedom and user-friendly booking systems. This demographic shift is substantiated by significant upticks in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs), indicating a robust inclination towards wellness tourism.

North America to Witness Substantial Market Growth

North America holds a promising trajectory in wellness tourism, driven by both increasing domestic and inbound tourist numbers, especially from the United States. Investment in wellness tourism is reaching new heights, and this is anticipated to further enhance market attractiveness.



Noteworthy Market Participants: Among the key players, luxe brands like Four Seasons Hotels Limited are pioneers, integrating upscale spas and health retreats into their offerings, aligned with the rising demand for wellness travel.



Market Segmentation: The research thoroughly segments the market by traveler type, location, service, mode of booking, and geography, presenting an all-encompassing analysis.

Geographic Breakdown: Detailed analysis across each geographic segment, including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions, is covered in the research publication.

A Glimpse into the Analytical Landscape of Wellness Tourism

The report elucidates the diverse preferences of both primary and secondary wellness travelers.Infrastructural improvements and service excellence are underscored as key growth accelerants.The significance of online and offline booking channels in market penetration is meticulously assessed.

