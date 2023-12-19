Noma BID RELOCATES OFFICES TO HISTORIC ULINE ARENA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEOWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID), the nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Washington, DC's NoMa neighborhood, is relocating its offices to historic Uline Arena, Douglas Development's 248,000-square-foot, awarding-winning redevelopment project, which sparked a wave of development east of the railroad tracks in NoMa.Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the NoMa BID will occupy 6,800 square feet of space on the 4th floor of Uline Arena located at 1140 Third St. NE. The NoMa BID signed an eight-year lease earlier this year in advance of the expiration of its existing lease at 1200 First St. NE.“This space, which sits in a central location in the heart of NoMa and has commanding views of the neighborhood is the ideal base for BID staff to carry out our mission of creating and ensuring a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits NoMa,” said Maura Brophy, President & CEO of the NoMa BID.“We're very excited to welcome guests to tour our amazing new space where we showcase works by local artists and to become part of the rich history of this iconic building which has been a hub of culture and commerce for decades.”Uline Arena, also known as the Washington Coliseum, is perhaps best known for hosting the Beatles, who performed their first U.S. concert in the venue on February 11, 1964. It was constructed by Migiel "Mike" Uline, a Dutch immigrant and inventor who owned the ice production plant next door. The venue served as a cultural staple for District residents for decades, and provided a home for the city's first professional hockey and basketball teams, as well as other sporting events, concerts, and gatherings. In 1948, it became one of DC's first fully desegregated venues, where Alexandria, Va.–born Earl Lloyd played for the Washington Capitols basketball team and made history in 1950, as the first black man to play in an NBA game. In 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower held one of his two inaugural balls at Uline Arena.The Arena building is also architecturally significant due to its concrete barrel vault roof and structural concrete arches.The NoMa BID, with this move to Uline Arena, joins an impressive list of office and retail tenants, including:.REI, which chose this location for its DC flagship store.La Colombe specialty coffee roaster.Red Bear Brewing Company, a gay- and veteran-owned brewery.Cyclebar, a veteran-owned, community driven premium indoor cycling studio.Antunovich Associates, the award-winning architecture firm which designed Uline's redevelopment.Spaces, a full service, creative working environment with a unique entrepreneurial spirit.EXP, leading global engineering consultantsThe NoMa BID is planning to host an office open house this spring and invite members of the community to tour the historic Uline Arena and its 4th floor suite featuring works by local artists. For more about the NoMa BID, visit . Follow NoMa BID on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@NoMa) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about other events and updates.# # #About NoMa BIDThe NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to be a steward and champion of the neighborhood of NoMa. The NoMa BID encompasses 35 blocks just north of Union Station in Northeast Washington, DC. The NoMa BID is among the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington, DC, and is comprised of more than 27 million square feet of new development, with more than 13 million additional square feet of mixed used development planned. There are more than 42,000 households within a 1⁄2 mile radius of the BID, who are served by the amenities in the commercial core of NoMa. The area is supported by unparalleled public transportation access with two Red Line Metro stations, and VRE, MARC and Amtrak connections at Union Station. The“Walkscore” for the neighborhood is 92, and the neighborhood has 22 LEED-certified and Energy Star buildings. For more information, visit nomabid and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma) and LinkedIn (/noma-business-improvement-district) and like us on Facebook (/NoMaBID).

