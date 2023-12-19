David Suits Of LDS Geosynthetic Consulting Solutions To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Geosynthetics are synthetic materials, manufactured from durable polyethylene or polypropylene polymer material, used in civil engineering applications such as roads, landfills, and retaining walls. With large scale infrastructure development occurring worldwide, there is an extensive market for geosynthetics and a significant need for inventive, groundbreaking solutions to multifaceted environmental and geotechnical challenges. Geocells are being used in diverse applications, such as reservoirs, landfills, railways and roads. As such, it is an essential economical solution for improving the adeptness and cost of terrain stabilization. Due to their superior quality and durability geosynthetics are an excellent resolution for application in soil, rock, earth, or other geotechnical engineering-related applications as integral parts of man-made projects, structures, or systems. In fact, almost every manufacturing and building process can benefit from the use of geosynthetics. Additionally, geosynthetics also protects our environment through the conservation of energy and the earth's resources.

In order to deliver practical high-quality solutions and the most outstanding services possible regarding the use of geosynthetics the most exceptional consultants are needed.

David Suits is an independent consultant and Founder of LDS Geosynthetic Consultant Service, well known for his commitment to sustainability and innovation. He is one of the foremost experts professional in his field with over 40 years of experience with geosynthetics providing consulting related services such as technical guidance and leadership direction on the use of geosynthetics.

His expertise includes such areas of soil and geosynthetic training, testing setup, test standards, specification development, and end-user geosynthetic quality assurance program setup.

Prior to starting his own business, David worked for the NY State Department of Transportation where he expertly ran a testing laboratory testing soil and synthetic materials testing and acceptance of all geosynthetics for use on DOT projects.

In 1968, David began his illustrious career with the Geotechnical Engineer Bureau, New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), as a soil engineering laboratory supervisor. For over 35 years, he oversaw the soil foundation testing for various NYSDOT projects and all the testing and approval of the geosynthetics used on these projects. He also became chairperson of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials/National Transportation Product Evaluation Program geotextile panel, managing the testing of all geotextiles submitted to the program. He then spent the next decade as the Executive Director of the North American Geosynthetics Society. From 2005 and 2016 David was chair of the AASHTO/NTPEP geotextile panel overseeing the testing of all geotextiles submitted to the program. From 2005 to November 2017, David served as the Executive director of the North American Geosynthetics Society (NAGS).

Since 2019, David has been an associate editor of Transportation Research Record. Suits has been an associate editor for the Transportation Research Record former co-editor of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International Geotechnical Testing Journal.

For instance, if an individual submits a paper for publication David decides who would be the appropriate handling editor.

David says one of the most valuable lessons he has learned is that no one in the workforce should allow themselves to be confined within the four walls of their office, rather we need to get out and network with people. This is one of the secrets to his success.

David is past chair of the ASTM Committee D35 on Geosynthetics and he is the current chair of Subcommittee D35.03 on Permeability and Filtration. He is also the recipient of the ASTM International Award of Merit, the highest society award, and he was the first recipient of the Committee D35 L.D. Suits Award.

He has also been active on ASTM International Committee D18 on Soil and Rock as co-editor of the Geotechnical Testing journal. He is also past chair of the ISO Committee TC221 on Geosynthetics.

David has also been active in the Transportation Research Board (TRB), serving as chair of the Subsurface Drainage Committee, the Geosynthetics Committee, the Soil Mechanics Section, and the Design and Construction Group. He is a member emeritus of the Geosynthetics Committee. He currently serves on the TRB Advisory Board.

David has authored more than 30 papers on geosynthetics and geotechnical engineering, and various textbook chapters about geosynthetics.

Besides his fieldwork, Suits twice served as an adjunct professor at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute. As a renowned expert in his field and scholar, he also authored over 30 scholarly articles and papers on geosynthetics and geotechnical engineering and has contributed several chapters to textbooks on geosynthetics, including the fourth edition of“Kirk-Othmer Concise Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology.”

David is a founding member of ASTM International's Committee D35 on Geosynthetics since 1983. He has also served on various committees of the Transportation Research Board, including chairperson of its subsurface drainage committee and the geosynthetics committee. Additionally, he has been active on the board of the Geosynthetic Institute and also serves on the editorial advisory committee of Geosynthetics magazine. Among his other accomplishments, David received an award of merit from ASTM International, and was named as the Engineer of the Year by the NYSDOT.

Don't miss David's two-part interview with Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn and learn how his outstanding work contributes to a healthier, cleaner environment for the planet.

Close Up Radio will feature David Suits in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December 21st at 11am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday December 28th at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook