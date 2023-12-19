Signzy And Verified Inc. Partner To Further Enhance Signzy's Digital Onboarding Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ankit RatanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Signzy , a prominent AI-based digital onboarding solutions provider, announces its partnership with Verified Inc. , a leading digital ID card network powering a marketplace for verified identities. Through the partnership, Verified enables Signzy to take advantage of and provide digital identity services, ultimately simplifying the process for end users. After a year of continued growth and recognition, this partnership signifies Signzy's continued goal of improving the end-user experience while driving benefits for its bottom-line.Signzy specializes in customer onboarding, digital Know Your Customer (KYC) and fraud prevention for a variety of industries including banking, insurance, lending, gaming and payments. With 300+ clients across the globe, 125M+ customers onboarded and dozens of robust data source integrations, Signzy is eager to offer this integration with Verified to further the mission of safe and compliant onboarding and Identity Verification (IDV) with millions of end customers and businesses.“Through the union of both companies and networks, we're excited to see the growth and continued proliferation of reusable digital identities across multiple industries,” said Ankit Ratan, CEO and Co-Founder of Signzy.“Together, we are allowing users access to create and utilize digital IDs, making their journeys across companies much more accessible, fast and reliant.”Like a VIP pass for the web, clients can easily turn on Verified's 1-Click Signup to enable safe and seamless identity sharing for +90% user conversion, which in turn, helps reduce drop-off and lets end-users skip the long sign-up forms, which are typically used in onboarding. This minimization in the amount of times an applicant needs to enter in their data also reduces the risk of identity theft. Additionally, the partnership simplifies the effort end-users need for applications if they already have an ID registered with Verified. Clients can also issue branded digital ID cards to their end customers for reuse across Signzy's network – powering loyalty and net-new revenue through the system's unique network dynamics.“We're incredibly excited to offer a reusable identity in partnership with Signzy. 1-Click Signup truly changes the game in the IDV space, and is the new gold standard in onboarding,” said Aidan McCarty, CEO of Verified Inc.“By leveraging our partner networks together we can reach hundreds of millions of consumers. This is a huge win for everyone: Signzy, us, our clients and - most importantly - end-consumers.”Signzy has experienced a year of unprecedented growth, expansion and advancements. Recently, the company was recognized by CB Insight's Fintech 100 List and GamblingIQ's Top 10 Digital Identity Providers rankings for achievements in fraud prevention and compliance. Earlier in the year, Signzy was granted a patent for a revolutionary method and system in identifying and detecting fraud with an automated analysis of human behavior.About SignzySignzy is a leading global AI-powered digital onboarding provider that offers a wide range of solutions, helping businesses and financial institutions automate their customer onboarding, compliance and verification processes.We help streamline onboarding processes, reduce the time and cost associated with manual processes and ensure that businesses are fully compliant with all regulations and industry standards. Signzy's solutions use advanced security measures to protect sensitive customer data, preventing fraud and cyber attacks.At Signzy, we are dedicated to helping businesses digitize and automate their customer onboarding and verification processes, reducing onboarding and underwriting costs, while ensuring compliance, security and a positive customer experience. For more information, visit .About VerifiedVerified Inc. is the Verified Network. Verify once, be verified everywhere.Verified's pioneering product, 1-Click Signup, transforms long sign up forms into frictionless 1-Click experiences. Serving over 253M Americans, 1-Click Signup delivers +90% conversion rates and a 75% reduction in fraud.Verified Inc. powers account creation for dozens of companies across industries - including financial services, gaming, insurance, shared economy, and e-commerce. With just a phone number and with full user consent, Verified efficiently populate all necessary information for new account creation in less than 10 seconds.Backed by Tim Draper, Samsung NEXT, and Franklin Templeton, Verified is leading a Signup revolution. Say goodbye to long forms and hello to 1-Click.

