Tapclicks Announces AI Assistant For Automatic Analysis And Summary Of Campaign Results

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies and brands, today announced“AI Assistant”, an integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Used in concert with data from TapClicks Automated Data Warehouse, AI Assistant creates AI-powered summaries and insights from your campaign data in seconds.

AI Assistant uses automation to turbocharge a data manager's ability to analyze data and create summaries and insights for easy inclusion in TapClicks dashboards and reports. AI Assistant's data analysis can be curated by team members and approved with one click to include as an Executive Summary. This simplifies the process of analyzing and summarizing data and adds enormous value to your business's analytics efforts.

“We have been actively working and making acquisitions to develop AI solutions for marketers over the past four years and we are committed to lead with AI in the Smart Marketing space,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder of TapClicks.“The TapClicks team engineered AI Assistant to analyze and summarize marketing data and auto-generate Executive Summaries. We have achieved the best of both worlds – leveraging AI while enabling TapClicks customers to curate and handcraft the results.”

Another huge benefit of using AI Assistant is to reveal insights that might otherwise be missed using slower, manual reviews. This creates new and faster ways of working with your data. The TapClicks implementation is flexible enough to support using your own ChatGPT 3.5 or 4.0 key or using a 3.5 key provided by TapClicks.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud platforms, including unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit .

