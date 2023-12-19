The Majira Project And Boston Consulting Group Announce 8Th Professional Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The annual cohort includes participation from companies like BLK & Bold, Group Black, and Dollaride.

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Majira Project , the organization that focuses on economic justice for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities, today announces the successful launch of its 8th cohort. The cohort began in late October 2023 and will run through March 2024.In partnership with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Spark , the program is built around three of the four C's in our theory of change: consulting, coaching, & connections. The 20-week experience is unlike other content-based accelerators. It requires no fee, no equity, and is custom tailored to each company's specific business challenges and needs. The companies accepted into the program are matched with a pro bono consulting team, business coach, and a network of connections to assist the companies to their next stage of growth.“We are excited about the continued growth of the Majira Project and our partnership with BCG Spark to help founders with not only strategy, sales and marketing, and operations support for their companies but also helping the founders think about storytelling, fundraising, leadership, and their own mental health as entrepreneurship is hard,” said Kerry Bowie, founder, president, and executive director.The 8th official cohort is excited to include the following thirty companies: Adventr (Ossum Technology, Inc.) (NYC); BeautyStat (NYC); BLK & Bold (Des Moines, IA); Canela Media (NYC); Cober Johnson Romney (CJR) (Washington DC); COI Energy (Brooklyn, NY); Cooler Heads (San Diego, CA); Cxmmunity Media Co ("CXM") (Atlanta, GA); Dollaride (NYC); E.P. Breaux Utility Services (Baton Rouge, LA); Escalate USA (Washington DC); Everybody Gotta Eat Catering, Inc (Boston, MA); Exp LLC (Houston, TX); Gemini Energy Solutions, Inc. (Washington DC); Girls Auto Clinic (Philadelphia, PA); Group Black (Miami, FL); Innovan Neighborhoods (Dallas, TX); Ivyees Everything Honey (Logwood Company, LLC) (Brockton, MA); Kloopify (Pittsburgh, PA); Laing Companies LLC (Los Angeles, CA); Localeur (Austin, TX); Moneyball Sportswear LLC (Lansing, MI); OpConnect, Inc (Portland, OR); Platinum Edge Tutoring (NYC); PTG Linen Service LLC (San Leandro, CA); Select Chef Inc. (McKinney, TX); Soho Square Solutions (NYC); SWYE360 Learning (Frisco, TX); The Sable Collective (Philadelphia, PA); and Virtual Technologies Group, LLC (Maumee, OH).For more information on the The Majira Project, visit:About MajiraMajira was founded in 2016 as a partnership between Msaada Partners and the Boston office of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a way to spur community development through entrepreneurship. While working in various entrepreneurship programs across Boston, our founder, Kerry Bowie, noticed the lack of diversity in the traditional entrepreneurial ecosystem and the disparity in resources available to entrepreneurs outside of the ecosystem. With the support of his friend and classmate,Roger Premo, they launched a pilot to provide six companies led by founders from and working in underserved communities with consulting from the Boston BCG office and coaching from Msaada Partners.

Jenny M Beres

Pink Shark PR

email us here