Economic Development Entity TOWER Capital Group Announces Launch Of Its Charitable Foundation: TOWER Council

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TOWER Capital Group, a pioneering economic development organization responsible for defining, developing, and funding the global market category of Generational Health, is proud to announce the launch of its foundation, TOWER Council, and has named capital markets specialist and venture investor Vani Rao as the foundation's President.TOWER Council is an independent non-profit group poised to lead the way in groundbreaking research and the provision of educational resources supporting charitable action in the Generational Health space. Generational Health encompasses the genetic, biological, and environmental factors that shape the trajectory of humanity. It represents a dynamic category with the power to unlock evolutionary progress. The focus on Generational Health encourages the intersection of essential drivers of these effects: environment, community, and women-a critical endeavor for the future of global health and productivity, with an estimated market size of approximately $400 billion. By defining and growing the Generational Health sector and demonstrating its many values, TOWER seeks to promote, inspire, and incentivize innovation in ways that scientifically benefit humanity.“We need a global paradigm shift if we are to address the greatest areas of societal unmet need,” said Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman of TOWER Capital Group.“Generational Health is the missing link in our understanding of human biology and environmental influences, and by placing a greater focus on Generational Health, we can tackle urgent challenges at the intersection of the most vital drivers to manage declining economic productivity, planetary shifts, and protect our most vulnerable.” Thakur brings unparalleled expertise to this rapidly emerging field, having led industry pandemic disaster response, served on World Economic Forum councils, and headed life science research for a $60 billion consultancy.“I'm thrilled to lead the team at TOWER Council in advancing research and education in Generational Health and closing this critical gap in how we think about our toughest global public health challenges. I look forward to working with a passionate team and exploring issues at the intersection of the environment, communities, and women,” Rao said.“We have a rare opportunity in the crucial years ahead to help shape the very idea of humanity in the 21st century. Central to research and education in Generational Health is the proper deployment of capital and resources. That is essential to getting it right.”Rao, President of TOWER Council, is a Seattle-based capital markets specialist and venture investor with extensive experience building product and development teams and executing strategy. With a proven track record in leadership roles, including as Managing Partner at EdgeVenture Group, and Board Director at Tribute, Vani excels in driving positive outcomes for start-ups and venture capital investors alike. Her expertise spans interest rate derivatives, portfolio management, and capital markets, complemented by a strong foundation in mathematics and financial engineering. She holds a B.S. in Mathematics from New York University and earned an M.S. in Financial Engineering at Kent State University.About TOWER Capital GroupTOWER Capital Group is an economic development entity responsible for defining, developing, and funding the category of Generational Health, a critical endeavor for the future of global health and productivity. TOWER is committed to 10X funding for Generational Health, particularly focusing on women's health, community health, and environmental health, recognizing their crucial roles in shaping the future of humanity. TOWER exists under the principles that action to protect and support these categories is a requirement for a sustainable society. TOWER is governed and led by a team of Fortune 500 experienced leaders, and represents more than 300 entities, and 15 funds, with a represented value of nearly $500 million USD.For more information, visit .About TOWER CouncilTOWER Council, an independent non-profit group, stands at the forefront of groundbreaking research and the provision of educational resources supporting charitable action in the Generational Health space. An initiative of TOWER Capital Group, the Council is committed to driving innovation and positive change in the realms of women's health, community health, and environmental health. Governed by a mission to lead and inspire, TOWER Council is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the well-being of current and future generations.For more information, visit .

