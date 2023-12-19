AVANA Companies Co-Founder Recognized As AZ People To Know In Commercial Real Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AVANA Companies (AVANA), a comprehensive lending and asset management ecosystem, announces its Co-Founder and Chief Lending Officer, Sanat Patel, has been recognized as one of People & Projects to Know in Commercial Real Estate 2024 most noteworthy professionals in the Real Estate Lender sector.“The commercial real estate sector has witnessed drastic changes in our post-pandemic world, seeing different levels of demand, risk and uncertainty. This year's award finalists represent the resilience and tenacity in the sector both locally and nationally,” said Sanat Patel, AVANA Companies Co-Founder and Chief Lending Officer.“At the heart of my team's drive to overcome these challenges and better serve our CRE borrowers and investors is building capital for a better tomorrow, supporting local communities and lending to those that value sustainability.”In 2022 Sanat celebrated leading AVANA alongside his brother, Sundip, for 20 years and has recently launched several financial technology innovations, including EqualSeat, a CRE debt investing platform, AVANA CUSO, a tech-enabled credit union service organizations specializing in CRE lending and other back-end improvements to AVANA Capital's lending processes so the company can finance more CRE loans.Patel oversees credit and risk administration, as well as the origination and syndication of CRE debt and commercial and industrial debt. As a veteran of the commercial banking industry with more than 25 years of experience, Patel excels at navigating the complexities of commercial debt management, as well as creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and create wealth for their businesses to thrive.Sanat has served in various functions of commercial banking, supporting CRE clients across segments of corporate banking within Wells Fargo Bank, Citibank, and JP Morgan. His competitive drive resulted in him being ranked in the top 10% of bankers nationwide within these institutions.“We had more than 200 submissions for our people section and almost as many for project nominations. One of the aspects of putting together PTK I appreciate the most is observing how diverse Arizona's commercial real estate industry is - in its people, in the type of work they do, their varied backgrounds and experiences and personal interests,” said Erin Thorburn, Assistant Managing Editor at AZ Big Media in a statement about this year's program.“ But even beyond sharing some personal attributes, what all PTK selectees share is their many contributions to our local commercial real estate community.”About AVANA Companies:The AVANA Family of Companies (AVANA) is dedicated to stimulating local economies and contributing to clean energy development across the United States. Founded in 2002 by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, it is a family of impact lending and investment platforms that serve entrepreneurs and investors. AVANA's impact lending is done through AVANA Capital, LendThriveTM, and AVANA CUSO and impact investments through AVANA Fund and EqualSeatTM. The company's goal is to empower American small businesses by providing ESG-focused loans and investment opportunities that are impactful, socially driven and preserve wealth. AVANA is headquartered in Arizona and serves small business owners and investors across the United States and globally. AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.

