Overplay Closes $3M+ Seed Round To Introduce A New Era Of Interactive Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Overplay Founders, Caroline Strzalka and Dan Projansky

Overplay's patented technology lets anyone turn their videos into games and share them with the world – in minutes.

- Dan Projansky, CEO and Co-founder of OverplayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY - Overplay , a gaming platform and game creation system that allows users to turn their videos into casual games, today announced that it has raised $3M in seed funding. The round was led by Sound Media Ventures along with participation from Gaingels, Red & Blue Ventures, Everyrealm, and Singularity Capital as well as more than 1,200 retail investors via a Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder .Overplay will use the funding to bring game creation to millions of creators, social media users, gamers, and brands. With Overplay's AI-powered, mobile-first technology, users can transform their video content into games quickly and easily from a smartphone, with no coding skills required. The platform, which holds a patent on "playing a game into existence", is at the intersection of the $167B casual gaming, $176B video advertising, and $231B social media markets.“All of us at Sound Media Ventures are excited about Overplay's vision of transforming how people interact with videos. This is a real game changer. It is super-transformative for users, turning many of us from passive viewers to users that interact with short-form video in a more deliberate fashion. And we believe this will lead to exciting monetization opportunities as well,” said Shachar Oren, lead investor and CEO of Sound Media Ventures.“With Overplay, content creators and brands can seamlessly create games from their videos and connect with their followers in ways never seen before," says Dan Projansky, CEO and Co-founder of Overplay.Echoing this sentiment, Caroline Strzalka, Co-founder and COO of Overplay, adds, "This marks the beginning of a new era in digital content creation. The opportunities for the creative sector are endless."Overplay game creator Scott Bass, founder of the Ampiosund YouTube channel with over 3 million subscribers, says“It's one of those things that no one really thought about, and it seems so obvious once you are actually given a game to play. It's definitely going to be the next big thing for content creators because you can give your fans such phenomenal experiences.”Projansky met his Overplay Co-founder Caroline Strzalka (COO) while the two worked together at Sesame Workshop. Projansky is an Emmy-nominated game designer who has created games for platforms like Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo, boasting over 25 million app downloads. Strzalka is a media executive and former investment banker who has built partnerships with industry giants including Netflix, Microsoft, and Alphabet and has taken several companies public.Overplay's platform has garnered more than 1 million games played and 150,000+ alpha app downloads. For more information about Overplay, visit .About Overplay:Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 1 million games played and 150,000 alpha app downloads, and has a waitlist of over 7,000 creators eager to use its beta version game maker. Overplay is backed by Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.

Overplay Press Team

Overplay Games, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube