AEFP Group Acquires Johnson Precision Products In Santa Ana, CA And Appoints Joe Demartino, Industry Veteran, As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NARBERTH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AEFP GROUP STRENGTHENS POSITION AS NORTH AMERICAN LEADER IN AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE WITH ACQUISITION OF JOHNSON PRECISION PRODUCTS AND APPOINTMENT OF JOE DEMARTINO AS CEOAEFP Group, a distinguished North American leader specializing in precision parts and assemblies for the aerospace and defense sector, proudly announces the acquisition of Johnson Precision Products, marking a transformative leap in its strategic growth and adding to its existing Aero Engineering and EF Group divisions. Concurrently, AEFP Group welcomes Joe DeMartino as the new CEO of the group.Renowned for its dedication to delivering unparalleled precision parts and assemblies crucial for aerospace and defense applications, AEFP Group has solidified its position as an industry leader in the aerostructures market. The acquisition of Johnson Precision Products, an esteemed name in precision machining and manufacturing in Greater Los Angeles, fortifies AEFP Group's portfolio and underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the aerospace and defense industry."We are thrilled to integrate Johnson Precision Products into the AEFP family," stated John Mann, M&A Manager for AEFP Group. "This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to elevate our capabilities, ensuring we continue to provide top-tier precision parts and assemblies to our aerospace and defense clientele across North America."Under the leadership of Joe DeMartino, an industry veteran known for strategic leadership and operational expertise, AEFP Group is poised for accelerated growth and innovation. DeMartino's extensive experience and proven track record will play a pivotal role in driving AEFP Group's expansion and excellence."I am honored to join AEFP Group at this pivotal moment," said Joe DeMartino. "The exciting addition of JPPI expands our capabilities in the hydraulics and fuels systems components arena. When combined with our existing strong electro-mechanical assembly competency, we are positioned to offer our customers increased value with higher level, integrated complex assemblies. With an exceptional team and Emko Capital's steadfast support, I am committed to propelling the company toward new heights of innovation and operational excellence within the aerospace and defense sector."Emko Capital, a leading manufacturing-focused private equity firm, has a demonstrated history of fostering growth and innovation within its portfolio companies.“This acquisition and executive appointment signify Emko Capital's dedication to AEFP Group's expansion and leadership in precision parts and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industry in North America,” said Josh Kowitt, Managing Partner at Emko Capital.For more information about AEFP Group and Johnson Precision Products, visit . To learn more about Joe DeMartino, visit his LinkedIn profile here . Emko Capital's website can be accessed at .About AEFP Group: AEFP Group is a distinguished North American leader specializing in precision parts and assemblies for the aerospace and defense sector, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and superior products to its loyal customer base.About Emko Capital: Emko Capital, with offices in Philadelphia and Charlotte, is a leading lower middle market private equity firm specializing in investments in American manufacturing companies. With a successful track record, Emko Capital partners with businesses to create value and long-term success. You can learn more about Emko at .Please direct all media inquiries and interview requests to the provided media contact listed in the press release.

John Mann

AEFP Group

...