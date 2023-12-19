A Pioneering Effort For Women, Life And Science

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women, Life and Science Board Members

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Women, Life and Science, a 501c3 non-profit organization headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is proud to announce the launch of their inaugural Conference, aimed at fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where women can network, learn, and grow. This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2024, at the USC School of Medicine Greenville on Grove Rd.The conference will be an all-day affair, focusing on accelerating and empowering women in all stages of their careers, from entrepreneurs to executives and young professionals. Participants will have the unique opportunity to hear from seasoned women leaders and professionals in venture capital, life science, biotechnology, medicine, executive coaching, and philanthropy. These thought leaders will share their stories and provide invaluable wisdom and strategic partnership opportunities.Cecilia Zapata-Harms, the founder and president of Women, Life and Science, expressed her passion for creating a supportive community where women can uplift each other and work towards their goals. "There is a science to everything," she stated. "Our network forum is for women in all stages of their careers, and our think-tank community is focused on elevating women entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, and educators in the science industry."Lillia Holmes, a board member of Women, Life and Science, echoed this sentiment and expressed her excitement for sharing her passion for life sciences and healthcare with other women entrepreneurs, leaders, and young professionals. "We have achieved many accomplishments in our fields, but we have a long way to go," she said. "It is my privilege to be a part of Women, Life and Science, where we are coming together for the purpose of growing, inspiring, and empowering each other."Shontavia Johnson, another board member of Women, Life and Science, emphasized the critical role that this forum will play in the growth of the science and tech industry. "As women continue towards representative parity in the industry, WL&S will be there every step of the way to ensure the success of its constituents in our rapidly growing tech-based economy," she stated.About Us:Women, Life and Science is dedicated to creating a forum and opportunity for bringing together women thought-leaders and knowledge experts from across the country to the Upstate, SC and beyond. The inaugural Conference promises to be a game-changing event, where women can learn, network, and grow in a supportive and inclusive environment.

