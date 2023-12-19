Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: Mydash-A Software-Based Time Capsule To Store Life's Most Important Moments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Steve. D. of Lewis Run, PA is the creator of MyDash, a software application designed to store photos, facts, and various information about a user's life. Users can upload photos and enter information and important dates throughout their life for allowing friends, family, and other individuals to view the personal history of their loved ones at any time. People can store and upload any type of digital item to the application like photographs, videos, journal entries, and much more. There may be no limit as to what type of information uploaded to a user's profile to commemorate their life and memorialize who they were.Several websites and services are currently available to help individuals retrace their family history, create and maintain a family record database, identify genetic heritage through DNA tracing, create online photo albums and digital scrapbooks to document special occasions, and even allow users to document their daily lives in a digital format. Each of these websites offers services individually, but not together. Consumers must pay premium prices to multiple websites for recording personal events throughout their lives. MyDash is the perfect software application to interface with one or more current services to enhance their business. Moreover, as a standalone product, MyDash could function as the most comprehensive life recording software program available to consumers. The niche that consumers will find most appealing is a single platform to celebrate their entire life's journey. While we celebrate our birthdates and memorialize our date of death, we forget that our entire life resides inside that little tiny dash“ -” in-between.Steve was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his MyDash software application. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in MyDash can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email

