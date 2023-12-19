Neutronian Announces That Epsilon Has Earned The Neutronian - IAB Tech Lab Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epsilon commits to transparency, data privacy and quality as the path forward for 2024.

- Gillian MacPherson, VP of Product and Consumer Insights at EpsilonNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Neutronian, the leading provider of data privacy and data quality verification, announced today that Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company, has been awarded with the Neutronian Data Quality Certification and the IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Standard Certification.“We are proud to achieve the IAB Tech Lab recertification and the Neutronian certification to demonstrate our commitment to data transparency as well as a privacy and quality centric approach in everything that we do,” said Gillian MacPherson, VP of Product and Consumer Insights at Epsilon.In an advertising ecosystem that for far too long has operated with a“black-box” mentality when it comes to sharing data sourcing and methodology details, it is also often the case that companies are doing the bare minimum required to comply with privacy regulations. The joint Neutronian and IAB Tech Lab certification program establishes standards for privacy and quality that previously did not exist, providing the opportunity for a more transparent and compliant future.“As privacy regulations continue to evolve and third-party cookie deprecation is on the horizon, marketers are looking for privacy-safe, future-proofed data partners that can deliver against their campaign KPIs,” said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian.“By opting in to complete both the Neutronian and IAB Tech Lab certification programs, Epsilon is establishing themselves as a data provider that can deliver on these requirements and meet buyer needs moving forward.”These certificates reaffirm Epsilon's commitment to be transparent and ensure that their solutions are of the highest quality and compliant with data privacy requirements. In many instances, Neutronian found the Epsilon team to go above and beyond the industry standard and really set the bar for quality and privacy best practices.“The IAB Tech Lab is happy to recertify Epsilon and now add them to the growing list of partners that are electing to participate in the joint Neutronian and IAB Tech Lab certification program,” said Jarrett Wold, VP of Member Solutions, Services & Compliance, IAB Tech Lab.“We applaud Epsilon's commitment toward transparency, quality and privacy in order to achieve these industry leading distinctions.”To achieve this joint certification, Epsilon had to demonstrate compliance with both the Neutronian Data Quality Certification and IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Standard (DTS). The Neutronian certification reviews data policies and procedures against the published NQI framework covering consent mechanisms, privacy and compliance disclosures, sourcing transparency, methodology and processing, and data performance. The IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency Standard compliance program includes a review of Data Label Technical Specifications, Data Label Dissonance, People and Process Controls, and Technology Controls.To learn more about Neutronian Certification and the joint program with the IAB Tech Lab, reach out to ....About NeutronianNeutronian is a SaaS company providing the most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy“credit scores” and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian .About EpsilonEpsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients' ability to harness the power of their first-party data in order to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we've built the industry's most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit epsilon.

Rachel Lucido

Neutronian

email us here