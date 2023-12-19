(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Compression Socks Market 2023 segmented by Manufactures (FLA Orthopedics, Sigvaris, Juzo, 2XU, JOBST, Adidas, Bio Compression Systems, COMFORT PLUS), which includes TOC, Fact and Figures, regions.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The 2024-2031 Growth Forecast Report for the global "Compression Socks Market " plays a pivotal role in navigating the intricate landscape of economic players' key strategies and growth prospects, driven by the continually evolving dynamics of the global and regional markets. Focusing on market segmentation by Type (Knee High, Thigh High, Pantyhose/ Maternity, Waist Attachment) and Applications (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels), this report not only presents a comprehensive view of the overall ecosystem but also explores its regional implications in depth.

Moreover, the report highlights cutting-edge technologies and research and development investments undertaken by industry leaders, leaving no aspect unexplored in the pursuit of insights into critical facets such as market share, supply chain dynamics, revenue trends, size, and applications. As a result, it offers an exhaustive journey into this extensive study, providing a panoramic perspective on the market's landscape.

Compression Socks Market Analysis and Insights:

Diabetes is one of the growing concerns among adults 18 years of age and above. World health Organization (WHO) estimates that the global prevalence of diabetes is increased to 8.5 percentage in 2014 as compared to 4.7 percentage in 1980. Diabetes is identified as one of the major cause of lower extremity (LE) or peripheral edema, venous insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis, leading to multiple or combined etiologies. Compression therapy is a non-invasive treatment regime to improve the blood circulation in patients suffering from diabetes, varicose veins, and spider veins thus maintaining desired pressure in the feet's and legs. Compression socks accelerate venous blood flow by providing a gently graduated support to leg veins and valves creating improved blood flow. Compression socks are available in varying degrees of compression ranging from mild to higher levels of compression. The levels of compression are expressed in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and different levels of compression socks are used in a treatment of different medical conditions. A mild level compression therapy (up to 25mmHg) is used to relieve the symptoms of swelled and paining legs, varicose and spider vein. High levels of compression therapy, greater than 25mmHg is considered contradiction for a diabetic patient. The low-level compression therapy socks do not require a physician's prescription while higher therapeutic compression socks are not sold without the doctor's prescription. Compression socks are available in various fits and sizes are often considered as the first line of treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, and edema in patients with diabetes. Apart from this compression therapy is largely exploited by athletes with venous insufficiency. The compression socks market is expected to generate substantial revenues over the forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Compression Socks market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Compression Socks market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is, and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, trailing a CAGR through the analysis period. As for the Europe Compression Socks landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR respectively for the next 6-year period.

Diabetes remains one of the foremost accelerating factors for compression socks market growth. A diabetic patient is at higher risk of developing venous insufficiency, peripheral edema, and DVT. Therefore, wearing compression socks delivers desired pressure at the foot and less pressure at the calves maintaining proper blood circulation. This prevents swelling and improves any nerve sensitivities. Furthermore, compression socks are cheaper and much simpler than alternative treatment therapies and hence remain the most popular choice of the patients with DVT and other prophylaxis. Additionally, increasing use of compression socks among athletes with the prime focus on improving the venous return by applying graduated compression around the calves is expected to drive the market for compression socks over the forecast period.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Compression Socks manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

Key Companies Covered

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable sales, revenue, price, market share and rank data of the manufacturers.

Some of the players in the research report include:



FLA Orthopedics

Sigvaris

Juzo

2XU

JOBST

Adidas

Bio Compression Systems COMFORT PLUS

Compression Socks segment by Type:



Knee High

Thigh High

Pantyhose/ Maternity Waist Attachment

Compression Socks segment by Application:



Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Channels

Key Regions and Countries

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the value and sales data of each region and country for the period 2017-2028.



North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany France

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will understand how the Compression Socks market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

Reasons to Buy This Report

This report will help the readers to understand the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the global Compression Socks market, and introduces in detail the market share, industry ranking, competitor ecosystem, market performance, new product development, operation situation, expansion, and acquisition. etc. of the main players, which helps the readers to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

This report will help stakeholders to understand the global industry status and trends of Compression Socks and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to strengthen their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the market share and rank (in volume and value), competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.

This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the Compression Socks industry.

This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally

This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of Compression Socks.

This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution.

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, product type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Compression Socks manufacturers competitive landscape, price, output and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Compression Socks by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Compression Socks in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, revenue, , price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Analysis of sales channel, distributors and customers Chapter 10: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

