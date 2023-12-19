Wheelchair Salsa Event Held In Hyderabad To Boost Patients' Morale

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Patients facing conditions such as brain stroke, head injury, and spinal cord injury showcased their skills by performing Wheelchair Salsa, small games such throwing a ball at a target, and dancing to the tune of melodious songs and disco beats.

The Wheelchair Salsa event consisted of lively dance performances, interactive sessions and heartfelt responses from participants who have experienced the transformative effects of rehabilitation and dance.

Physiotherapist Sibasis Panigrahi entertained the patients and audience by donning a Santa Claus costume and amused everybody with his dancing skills.

Dr. Akhil Rallapodi, physiotherapist and department in-charge supervised the event.

To make the event really colourful, the participants adorned vibrant dresses instead of their regular hospital blue uniforms that stood out as a perfect match to break the monotony of traditional therapy routines and provide an outlet to unleash their emotions by displaying their hidden talents.

In his remarks, Dr. Vijay Bathina, Director - Rehabilitation Services, Ucchvas Transitional Care, said that the centre's commitment to the holistic needs of the patients is linked to the integration of recreation-led activities into rehab programmes which has opened up new avenues for enhancing the lives of our patients to cater to their physical, mental and emotional needs.

"Ucchvas Transitional Care at our Gachibowli unit has taken this opportunity to pay tribute to the dedicated physiotherapy community, recognizing their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals through movement and rehabilitation," he said.

--IANS

ms/vd