Palestinian Authority seeks French assistance in addressing issue of settler violence in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Sunday the Palestinian Authority called on France to assist in addressing the issue of settler violence against Palestinians.



Throughout a gathering between Palestinian Premier Mohammad Shtayyeh and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that took place in the West Bank in the city of Ramallah, the Palestinian premier stressed the necessity to exert influence on Israel in order to put an end to damages by colonizers against Palestinians in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.



Shtayyeh also urged for opening all intersections with the Gaza Strip to permit the admission of humanitarian assistance, medical materials, and fuel, in addition to reinstating electricity and water facilities.



He also voiced the significance of France’s backing for the acknowledgement of the State of Palestine among full membership in the UN.



As a Palestinian news organization described, Colonna stated that colonist aggression in the

occupied West Bank "undermines the chances of reaching a political solution."

Such actions can result in new expansions and weaken the West Bank, and this is not Israel’s concern, she then noted.



As per the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli colonists have executed over 2,270 assaults in 2023 against Palestinians and compromised their belongings, culminating in the deaths of 17 Palestinian civilians.



Strains have been escalating throughout the occupied West Bank among Israeli military attacks into Palestinian towns on a nearly daily basis.



Pursuant to the Health Ministry, a minimum of 297 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military gunfire since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza strip on the 7th of October followed by a cross-border assault by Hamas.



