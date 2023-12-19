Apiiro And Wiz Partner To Unite Application And Cloud Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology partnership brings together the power of Apiiro's ASPM platform and Wiz's CNAPP to unify application and cloud security

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading application security posture management (ASPM) platform, today announced its partnership with Wiz , the leading cloud security company and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider. By joining the Wiz Integration (WIN) platform, Apiiro brings the power of deep ASPM to the Wiz partner ecosystem, providing unified and contextual code-to-cloud application security.



With this partnership and technical integration, Apiiro will now ingest Wiz security findings and cloud context for security finding correlation, prioritization, and remediation. This enables AppSec teams from mutual customers to:



Connect Apiiro's deep application code context and Wiz's cloud context for improved prioritization based on likelihood (is a vulnerability internet-facing or deployed) and impact (is the vulnerability connected to API in the code that exposes sensitive data or in a high business impact application code repository) to save time triaging backlogs.

Tie production vulnerabilities detected by Wiz to their root cause in application code and associated code owner in Apiiro to improve remediation cycle loops and fix critical risks at the source faster.

Get a unified application risk control plane-enriched with Wiz's cloud context-within Apiiro for comprehensive and continuous application risk visibility, assessment, prioritization and remediation. Leverage Apiiro and Wiz context when implementing developer guardrails to prevent business-critical security and compliance risks from being released to the cloud-without slowing developers down with false positives.

The combined value of Wiz and Apiiro will streamline and optimize application security for organizations-regardless of where they are in their cloud-native application security journey.

"It is imperative in today's modern application development processes to get a complete view into risk-from the earliest point when remediations are less costly, to production when risks are more pressing," said Moti Gindi, chief product officer at Apiiro. "By combining Apiiro's deep code analysis and insights across the development process with runtime security insights provided by the Wiz integration, customers will now have the code-to-cloud context they need to reduce application risk more efficiently than ever.”

“We welcome Apiiro as a certified member of the Wiz Integration (WIN) platform,” said Oron Noah, director of product management at Wiz.“By uniting Wiz's cloud security platform with Apiiro's ASPM insights, we break siloes and bridge the gap between application and cloud security, providing unified visibility and context to both the cloud and application domains.”

WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their technology stack. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize the operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Apiiro in WIN.

To learn more about the Wiz integration with Apiiro, read more on our blog or schedule a demo to see it in action.

About Apiiro

Apiiro empowers application security and development teams from companies like Morgan Stanley, Rakuten, SoFi, and Colgate to unify their application risk visibility, prioritization, assessment, and remediation to save time triaging security findings and fixing real risks so they can deliver secure applications to the cloud. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.

