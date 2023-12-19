Landing Partners With CLEAR To Bring New Level Of Security And Convenience To Apartment Rentals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership marks CLEAR's first in the residential real estate sector, offering seamless verification to Landing members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, has partnered with CLEAR , the secure identity company, to integrate CLEAR's secure identity verification technology into the Landing platform. The collaboration introduces a new level of security, convenience, and peace of mind to the Landing community.



Using CLEAR, Landing members can seamlessly authenticate their identity, accelerating Landing's verification process. The integration also unlocks benefits beyond the Landing community, allowing members to access and leverage their account across CLEAR's partner ecosystem. The frictionless verification process is completely free for Landing members, and as an added bonus, new members will unlock 2-months free of CLEAR Plus.

“We've built mutual trust across the Landing community, promoting integrity across our membership network,” said Marcus Higgins, Chief Operating Officer of Landing.“Our integration with CLEAR advances that work, streamlining our verification process while preserving a high level of confidence between parties.”

“Landing values the security assurance we offer to our members,” said Kasra Moshkani, EVP of Operations of CLEAR.“Not only does this partnership enhance security for Landing's property partners, but it's quick, easy, and convenient for members – enhancing the apartment rental experience for everyone.”

Natively integrated into Landing's verification process, members that are new to CLEAR will be prompted to verify their identity using their government-issued ID and taking a photo of themself using the camera on their device. Returning CLEAR members will simply be prompted to take a photo of themself to verify their identity.

To learn more about Landing's verification process, visit .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in more than 375 cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme .



