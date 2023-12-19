Verizon Delivers Expanded Wireless Service To Several Ohio Towns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New cell sites added in Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, and Youngstown delivering high-performing 4G and 5G service

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, and Youngstown just got a big boost to their mobile service as Verizon has turned on new cell sites to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage in these communities, offering“more bars” along with faster speeds and better network performance. That means they can connect with friends and family while on the move, connect their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet , or use Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications.



Upgrade Details



In the rural town of Chagrin Falls, the new site provides upgraded coverage in the residential areas of Auburn Township and southwest of the LaDue Reservoir.

In Columbia Station, the upgraded service covers the residential and commercial area of Columbia Station around OH-82 and the Boone Rd. intersection.

In Cuyahoga Falls, the new site boosts service along Steels Corners Rd. and State Rd. (OH-8), east of the Blossom Music Center.

In the rural town of Dalton, customers will see upgraded service along US-30 and the western part of Dalton.

In Delaware, the new site adds coverage to Olentangy Berlin High School in fast-growing Delaware County.

In the rural town of Grafton, the upgraded service covers SR-83, northwest of Medina, OH.

In Hubbard, customers will benefit from improved service along I-80 between Hubbard, OH and West Middlesex, PA.

In the rural town of Litchfield, the site provides upgraded coverage along SR-83 west of Medina, OH.

In Ravenna, the upgraded service covers OH-88 between the rural town of Ravenna and OH-303 in northern Portage County.

In Rootstown, the new site improves service along I-76 and RT-44 and on the Northeast Ohio Medical University campus.

In Sunbury, the site boosts service in town including Big Walnut schools. In Youngstown, the upgraded service covers Boardman High School and the Southwoods Commons shopping plaza.

This work is part of Verizon's massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable 5G network experience and meeting our customer's connectivity needs. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Ohio with our best-in-class 5G Ultra Wideband network,” said Dean Brauer, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in these Ohio towns, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It's ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon/home for availability. For mobility service visit verizon/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in these Ohio communities will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon/frontline .

Businesses in these areas also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

