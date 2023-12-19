Verizon Announces Partnership With The Detroit NAACP To Advance Digital Equity Through The Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announces a $100,000 award to the Detroit Branch NAACP for the Digital Education, Training, and Access (E.T.A.) program in Detroit. The partnership is part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1 million national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world.

The Detroit Branch NAACP will partner with local organizations to provide technology-focused training to seniors and formerly incarcerated community members. Participants will learn how to use technology to access healthcare, banking, social services, social media, and employment opportunities. Additionally, 50 small business owners will be introduced to emerging technologies in operations, marketing, and financial management to support their growth and will receive a free one year business management software subscription.

One of the principal objectives of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens.“The Community Enhancement Award reflects Verizon's commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusion in the communities we serve,” said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon.“We are committed to listening to and meeting communities where they are by partnering with innovative organizations, such as NAACP, to ensure communities have the digital skills and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

“Verizon is honored to stand alongside the Detroit NAACP in their tireless efforts to advance social and economic justice in our community,” said Andy Brady, Verizon Great Lakes Market President,“We believe that access to technology is a fundamental right, and our partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the essential work that the NAACP is doing for our neighbors and friends in Detroit.”

“The Detroit Branch NAACP is grateful for the opportunity to bring digital education to seniors, small business owners and the formerly incarcerated communities,” says Kamilia Landrum, Executive Director, Detroit Branch NAACP.“As the world of technology advances, it is critical that vulnerable and growing populations are not left behind. Sharing tools that will help them advance in their educational and economic futures is a mighty step towards creating an equitable and inclusive digital society.”

This effort is part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, and will build on the company's goals of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future, providing 10 million young people with digital skills and supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to succeed in the digital economy. To learn more about Verizon's Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon .

