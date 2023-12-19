The Swamp School Announces Keap Certified Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Angier, NC, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce we are teaming up with Keap to help serious entrepreneurs grow. As a Keap Certified Partner, The Swamp School, LLC can provide an exceptional level of consulting, training, and implementation services by joining this community of experts focused on helping small businesses grow.



Keap's Certified Partner Program provides powerful solutions for small businesses such as web development, copywriting, marketing consultations, and many other professional services. This powerful combination has allowed Keap and its Partners to be dominant forces in the small business success movement.



“The Swamp School has undergone an intensive training program and passed our in-depth qualification standards to become certified,” said Ankur Bhatnagar, VP of partner programs at Keap.“We don't certify just anyone who wants to join our community - Certified Partners meet our exceedingly high standards to ensure our small business customers are working with only the best. Today we congratulate and proudly welcome The Swamp School to our thriving community of Keap Certified Partners who are helping more small businesses every day get organized and grow.”



To learn more about The Swamp School, visit .



ABOUT THE SWAMP SCHOOL, LLC

Based in Angier, North Carolina, The Swamp School offers post-secondary/college classes and webinars in wetland assessment, delineation and design, and other topics relating to the management of wetlands. The classes are designed to help environmental professionals enhance their skills and expand their business.



ABOUT KEAP PARTNER PROGRAMS

For more than 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities, and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap family of products, services to help small business owners market their businesses effectively, and expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures, and Signal Peak Ventures.

CONTACT: ... 919-932-9985