H1's Year Of Impact: Leading The Charge In Global Healthcare Data, Genai, And Humanitarian Initiatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the leading source of truth for global healthcare professional, clinical, scientific, and research information, is reflecting on the past year and its commitment to connecting the world to the right doctors.



A trusted partner for more than 200 healthcare organizations including Top 20 pharma companies, H1 maintains the world's largest and current platform of over 10 million healthcare providers. True to its mission, H1 launched a company-wide initiative to lean into this wealth of information to match doctors from around the world with the medical needs arising from the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

To date, H1 has contacted over 200,000 healthcare professionals and confirmed over 3,000 doctors with interest to volunteer. The first round of volunteers H1 assisted in recruiting and organizing deployed in November, with additional groups to follow. Working with several key non-governmental organizations, this mission-driven work has magnified the need to have global healthcare data made more accessible and actionable.

“We are committed to living out our mission of connecting the world to the right doctors, and this is never needed more than in times of crisis. Our platform enables us to connect with doctors worldwide, and allows us to quickly parse through the data to find those with specialties that are in critical need. Why wouldn't we put it to good use?” said H1's CEO and co-founder Ariel Katz of the effort.“Currently, we are assisting by identifying, recruiting, and connecting healthcare professionals in specialty areas most needed to specific organizations and hospitals in the affected regions.”

H1 encourages anyone who can help, whether in a specific medical specialty or with supplies and logistics, to visit

In addition to this crucial initiative, H1 officially launched into the generative AI space earlier this year with the launch of GenosAI TM. Seamlessly embedded into H1's clinical trial intelligence platform, Trial Landscape, GenosAI transforms R&D and clinical trial design by quickly coalescing insights from proprietary, public, and customer data sets. H1's depth and breadth of diversity data not only fuels GenosAI, but also served as the foundation of our eye-opening report published earlier this year shedding light on the state of diversity and equity in clinical trials.

H1 also launched its iOS mobile app, H1 Mobile, to bring the power of its healthcare professional and Key Opinion Leader insights to Medical Affairs professionals on the go. Furthering its commitment to innovation, H1 will release a version of GenosAI, specifically designed for Medical Affairs teams to drive better and faster pre-launch success.

Rounding out a year of success, H1 announced a partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) to advance education and research initiatives around Parkinson's disease. The company also received several accolades, including winning the 2023 Website of the Year from the Health and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) and being named to the New York Digital Health 100 list and Y Combinator's top private companies for 2023 . CEO Ariel Katz was also named to Slice of Healthcare's inaugural 50 Under 50 list and Top 35 Digital Health Leaders of 2023 list.

“2023 has been a year of growth, innovation, and action here at H1,” continued Katz.“We're proud to head into 2024 as a leader in the healthcare data insights space, and as a company who embraces technology to do good and truly make the world a healthier place. We are looking forward to continuing this charter into the new year, and many more to come.”

To learn more about H1, please visit h1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors and is the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, scientific, and research information. Leveraging next-gen analytics and AI, H1's enterprise solutions democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers. The H1 platform fuels a robust product suite that helps support the advancement of innovative and inclusive medicine. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to keep them current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere including their clinical and scholarly work and spheres of influence, connect them with the right thought and treatment leaders digitally and face-to-face, guide their strategies to increase adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, and accelerate time to market. Learn more at h1 .

