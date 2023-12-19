Momcozy Introduces Wearable Breast Pumps For A Stress-Free, Cozy Holiday

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momcozy's Award-Winning Breast Pumps Aim to Bring Comfort and Joy to Breastfeeding Moms this Holiday Season

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the joy and festivities of the holidays, there's an often unseen reality: mothers working hard managing all aspects of holiday preparations, meal planning, cooking, decorating, organizing family activities and more. Momcozy , a companion to over 3 million mothers worldwide, recognizes this reality and applauds the incredible efforts of mothers by proudly introducing award-winning wearable breast pumps, a solution that promises to make this season merrier and more manageable.

Practical Breast-Feeding Solutions for a Cozy Holiday

Navigating the holiday season, especially for new moms, can be overwhelming. The seemingly endless housework, holiday shopping and caretaking combined can feel daunting. In fact, according to a survey by Microsoft,“A majority (86%) of millennial moms plan to lighten their holiday load this year” (Microsoft 2021). With Momcozy's wearable breast pumps, breastfeeding moms can transform a hectic holiday experience into one filled with peace of mind, comfort, and flexibility.

On-the-Go Pumping Solutions

With Momcozy's wearable breast pumps, breastfeeding moms can enjoy the freedom of getting things done while keeping to their pumping schedules. The Momcozy M5 Wearable Breast Pump , for instance, offers a smooth, linear, all-in-one design, ensuring painless, on-the-go pumping. Additionally, this breast pump can be worn discreetly for outings such as holiday shopping and running holiday-related errands.





The Momcozy V2 Wearable Breast Pump boasts whisper-quiet operation and a lightweight compact design, making it the secret weapon for busy moms. This breast pump empowers breastfeeding moms to travel with ease without compromising suction power or discretion.

For new moms eager to pump quickly, Momcozy offers the S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump , featuring a double-sealed flange for ultimate comfort and efficient milk expression. Mom's who have purchased this breast pump have noted the ablilty to spend more time with their families thanks to quick and discreet pumping. With Christmas dinner and other holiday events approaching, this pump is the ultimate solution for pumping and juggling festivities.

All breast pumps in Momcozy's collection prioritize discretion and comfort, meaning they can be used virtually undetected even while wearing a Christmas outfit or holiday dress, allowing moms to focus on family and friends.

To enhance the festive spirit, Momcozy is excited to announce a Christmas sale Dec. 18 - Dec. 24, where moms can experience the magic of a cozy holiday with exclusive deals on their award-winning breast pumps.

Elevate your holiday season with Momcozy-where comfort meets joy. Shop now at momcozy or visit the Momcozy store on Amazon .



CONTACT: Anna Jiang Momcozy pr-at-momcozy