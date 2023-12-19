Vista America Operators Reaffirm WYVERN Wingman® Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reinforces its unwavering commitment to safety and client trust

Columbus, Ohio, December 19, 2023: Vista America air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC and Western Air Charter Inc. have renewed their certification as WYVERN Wingman® operators. This certification is achieved through ongoing participation in WYVERN's Flight Leader Program®, the first and most comprehensive progressive risk management program in the private aviation industry. Earning this gold standard for safety risk management further solidifies Vista America's position as a trusted partner for all travelers, including Vista brands – VistaJet and XO – clients in North America.

David Stanley, President of Vista America said :“Our recertification as WYVERN Wingman is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence. We are proud to be recognized among the industry's elite operators, consistently exceeding the highest safety standards.”

Leona Qi, President U.S. of Vista said :“When VistaJet and XO clients take flight, they deserve the confidence of industry-leading safety and peace of mind. This recertification isn't simply about exceeding expectations, it's about setting them.”

The WYVERN Wingman Standard is a comprehensive audit that assesses an operator's adherence to the most stringent safety practices. The scope of the evaluation includes an assessment of operational activities, a review of the company's operational history and safety records, its Safety Management System (SMS), an internal evaluation program, administrative compositions, technical documentation, pilot and aircraft records, training requirements, and maintenance operations including technician training and experience. Successful completion of the audit underscores the carrier's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of safety throughout its operations, from pilot training and aircraft maintenance to operational procedures and safety management systems.

Andrew Day, WYVERN's Senior Vice President, Operations said :“We congratulate these Vista America air carriers for renewing their Wingman certification, which validates their effective safety management system as well as their excellence in managing operations and aircraft maintenance. Wingman Operators stand out from their peers by allowing WYVERN to assess their conformity to best practices and continually monitor their information related to safety.”

Vista America's focus on safety is deeply ingrained in its company culture, which emphasizes problem-solving, teamwork, and innovation. This dedication to safety has resulted in one of the highest safety ratings in the market, further reinforcing Vista America's reputation as a trusted provider of private aviation solutions.

About Vista America

Vista America is an operating partner of Vista - the world's first private aviation ecosystem, a global group integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation. The Group's mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista America aligns the Vista group's renowned operating partners in the U.S.: Jet Select, Western Air Charter, XOJET Aviation and Red Wing Aviation. Vista maintains non-controlling minority interests in these Vista America operating partners as well as Talon Air LLC.

Learn more about Vista America here.

About WYVERN

WYVERN Ltd was founded in 1991 by a group of safety-focused professionals who created The Wingman Standard for rigorously vetting air charter operators. Soon after, WYVERN officially became world's first business aviation audit company. With inspired leadership and an agile, innovative team, WYVERN has grown into a globally recognized ISO-9001 certified service provider within the aviation industry.

We continually guide aviation stakeholders in risk management decision-making through our unsurpassed education, training, consulting, auditing, expert coaches, SMS software, and safety intelligence database. We bring passion and excitement to work every day, constantly working to innovate and improve the lives of the people we serve.

Our Mission

To elevate aviation safety worldwide

Our Vision

Every operator has an effective SMS

Our Values

Professionalism, Innovation, Relationships

Learn more about WYVERN LTD here .

