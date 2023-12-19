               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AB Klaipėdos Nafta Financial Information Reporting Dates In 2024


12/19/2023 9:03:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information
23 February 2024 Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023
27 March 2024 Audited financial statements for the year 2023
17 May 2024 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024
14 August 2024 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024
15 November 2024 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024

On 30 April 2024, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO, +370 46 391772


MENAFN19122023004107003653ID1107626890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search