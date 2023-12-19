Wowza Named A Leader In 2023 Frost Radar For Enterprise Video Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for customer-centric adaptability and greener streaming innovations

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a global leader in live and on-demand video streaming, has been named an enterprise video platform (EVP) growth and innovation leader in the 2023 Frost & Sullivan 2023 Frost Radar.



The Frost Radar objectively examines organizations in video technology that uniquely address enterprise streaming needs. They then identify those who most consistently demonstrate an understanding of the future of the industry and develop new growth strategies to accommodate both evolving customer needs and emerging opportunities. This year, they distilled hundreds of such companies down to 14 growth and innovation EVP leaders.

“We at Frost & Sullivan are proud to name Wowza among our EVP leaders,” says Lara Forlino, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.“From the launch of Wowza Video and acquisition of Flowplayer in 2022 to their collaboration with AMD for greener video streaming earlier this year, Wowza has set itself apart with its diversified product portfolio, adaptive spirit, and innovative approach to problem solving. We are excited to see what they do next.”

Specifically, Frost & Sullivan cites Wowza's willingness to pivot with emerging technology trends to diversify their product portfolio and better serve their customers. Customers can choose between cloud, private cloud / on-premises, and hybrid technology to suit their particular enterprise needs.

Wowza recently developed its hybrid capability by integrating its flagship Wowza Streaming Engine product with cloud-based streaming services. Wowza also recently acquired Flowplayer, a best-in-class video player. These innovations demonstrate Wowza's willingness to offer highly tailored solutions to meet unique customer cost and operational needs, a fact that Frost & Sullivan credits with really setting them apart.

“Wowza was founded in the spirit of adaptability and continues that trend to this day,” says Ashique Anwar, Chief Product Officer at Wowza.“We have consistently molded our tools and technology to existing customer needs while simultaneously leveraging emerging trends to meet needs they didn't even know they had.”

Wowza is also recognized for the spirit of innovation that has led to them leveraging AI to enhance content metadata, developing tools for automated captions and transcriptions, and creating more scalable interactive streaming tools for e-commerce and similar use cases. This same innovative approach is credited with spurring on their collaboration with AMD to integrate high-density transcoding for greener video streaming into the Wowza Streaming Engine product.

More recently, Wowza has significantly improved on an already highly lauded Wowza Flowplayer, making it the first online video player to come with WebRTC pre-integrated for real-time video streaming, giving viewers the ability to toggle between multiple camera angles for more accessible viewer experiences, and expanding its analytics capabilities. This same customer-centric innovative spirit got them listed in Streaming Media's Top 100 video companies earlier this year.

Click here to learn more.

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza is the experienced and trusted partner for reliable, scalable video solutions. For more than 15 years, Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, healthcare, and more. Wowza's video on demand and live streaming solutions solve the most challenging aspects of video for its customers, ensuring reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider.

PRESS CONTACT

Sydney Roy

Marketing Communications Specialist, Wowza

...