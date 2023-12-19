Friends Of Jimmy Winfrey (Pee Wee Roscoe), Jeffery Lamar Williams (Young Thug) Host Toy Giveaway At Trap Music Museum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jimmy WinfreyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Friends of Jimmy Winfrey (Pee Wee Roscoe), Jeffery Lamar Williams (Young Thug) and Trap Music Museum are hosting“In Spirit of Service”. The event will include toy distribution for children in the community and a prayer service led by Pastor Horatious Harris of Nexus Church . The event will take place Wednesday, December 20th at 12 noon at the Trap Music Museum, 630 Travis St NW, Atlanta, GA.Artists in attendance will include: TI and Lil Baby.Organizers are capping off celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop by working to bring a brighter holiday and a better future for Atlanta's children. They also want to raise awareness of injustice, promote the importance of freedom of speech and expression as hip-hop artists work to reverse negative stereotypes of their music and community. Any child who needs a toy at Christmas, their parents, and members of the media are encouraged to attend.Major hip-hop artists including Lil Baby (Dominique Jones), T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.), and others will attend the event to show support for the community and for Jeffery and Jimmy, who are incarcerated.Also in attendance will be US Senator Raphael Warnock and US Representative Hank Johnson, both of whom support the Restoring Artistic Protection Act (RAP Act), which seeks to protect artists from the use of their lyrics against them as evidence in criminal and civil proceedings. In the event of schedule changes representatives from their offices will attend.Jimmy Winfrey said:“I thank God for my family, friends and supportive community. I will continue to fight for what is right, raising awareness of injustice, working to end the violence and to protect the free speech rights of all artists. Thank you to my friends and my community for joining me on this righteous journey. I love you.”“We are overjoyed to be in partnership with Jimmy and Jeffery to serve them, the families and children who will be blessed by this Christmas gifting initiative. Giving shows the heart of God and it is our heart at Nexus to connect all with Christ within the community. We hope this movement of contagious unity will spread throughout the city and beyond,” said Pastor Horatious Harris.From the Winfrey Foundation: Our foundation is dedicated to improving our communities' well-being and promoting a culture of service. We view our shared challenges as opportunities for growth, not obstacles. This event exemplifies Atlanta's exceptional artistic community and prominent industry players. We commemorate an iconic cultural movement, build bonds throughout our communities, and strengthen our culture by recognizing and appreciating hip-hop's global impact.

