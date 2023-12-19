South Korea claims intrusion of Chinese, Russian military aircrafts

(MENAFN) Beijing states that Chinese army aircraft conducted routine aerospace activities in global air space.



Last Friday, South Korea wedged a “stern” demonstration with Russia and China over supposed interference into South Korea’s air defense identity region by a minimum of six Chinese and Russian military aircraft.



General director for international policy at South Korea’s Defense Ministry, Lee Seung-bom voiced “regret” to Seoul-based armed forces attributes of the two countries beyond the entry of their military forces aircraft “into the sensitive areas close to our air space without prior notice.", a Seoul-centered news agency informed.



In response to the interference, South Korea activated its combat aircraft on Thursday.

On the other hand, Seoul explained the interference was not into South Korea’s territory as air defense zone is not the provincial no-fly-zone of any country.



In Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry representative Mao Ning expressed: “Chinese military aircraft were carrying out routine and conventional flight activities in international air space. This is in compliance with international law.”



South Korea’s Defense Ministry requested China and Russia to “take appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence, noting that such a flight could cause regional tensions.”



The air defense identification zone is not provincial skies but is defined to pay a call on foreign aircrafts to verify their identity in order to avoid unintentional crashes.



MENAFN19122023000045016186ID1107626885