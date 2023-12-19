               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First Session Of 16Th Raj Assembly From Wed; Mlas To Take Oath


12/19/2023 9:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) said In the session, pro-tem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf will administer oath to the newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday. On the second day, i.e., December 21, oaths will be administered to the remaining MLAs, while voting to elect the Speaker will also be held on the same day.

--IANS

arc/arm

