China throws new remote detecting satellite into space

(MENAFN) As local media stated on Saturday, China has thrown an innovative remote detecting satellite into space.



As reported by a US-based news outlet, a Long March-5 Y6 carrier rocket ascended from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern Hainan area on Friday evening.



As mentioned in the report, the brand new satellite is going to be utilized in land analysis, environmental administration, inclusive disaster deterrence, meteorological cautioning, as well as predicting.



With this launch the Long March rocket series has completed their 502nd flight operation.

China launched on December 6 a satellite into space from the South China Sea to check internet technologies, indicating the inaugural space launch expedition in the disputed waterway.



MENAFN19122023000045016186ID1107626881