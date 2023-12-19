Costco’s gold bar sales skyrocket to USD100M among rising inflation concerns

(MENAFN) The membership-based wholesale vendor sold an eye-catching USD100 million in one-ounce gold bars in the final three months of the year, Richard Galanti, Costco CFO stated on Thursday in a conference call. Among insistent inflation, buyers seized the gold which sold out in a matter of hours.



The bars, which are out of stock at this time, cost around USD1,950 and USD1,980 this fall. The market price for gold was over USD2,000 an ounce as of Monday.



Gold has performed well over the years throughout periods of financial instability, gaining a standing as an inflation safeguard. Market gold prices reached a maximum of over USD2,100 an ounce in start of December, as worries of a recession continued.



Costco's lavish earnings added to solid gains in the final three months of the year. The firm achieved USD1.59 in profits from October to December, increasing approximately 17 percent from the exact time in 2022, a fiscal statement displays.



Costco share increased by 3 percent to USD653 on Friday.



