Manchester United well deserves draw after bold performance against Liverpool

(MENAFN) As Manchester United sits below the top four of the Premier League, it finally showed some determination in a resilient 0-0 tie on Sunday, Liverpool gave away an opportunity to get back at the top of the Premier League.



Manchester United had Diogo Dalot receive a red card in the last seconds of extra time at the opponent’s home stadium, but Liverpool had already exhausted inventive tactics facing the guests’ bold performance.



With a top start of the weekend at the first place, Liverpool kicked off with a two place drop at the table as Arsenal and Aston Villa win past Sunday.



Jurgen Klopp’s team took over a somber clash against their long opponents, but missed the forefront advancement necessary to spread out their winning count in the league to four matches.



Capped Bruno Fernandes, devastated by injuries and missing was suspended, the team presented the type of stubbornness missing for much of an unstable campaign.

Last weekend's substantial home set back by Bournemouth was followed by a 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich on Tuesday that led United to a humble Champions League group stage withdrawal.



Manchester United were back at Anfield for the first time since being struck there 7-0 in March, a hopeless surrender that was considered among the most humbling losses in the club's history.



They remain without a win at Anfield over the past seven years, but after multiple embarrassing encounters since 2016, the Manchester United manager who is facing criticism left appreciative for small blessings as the team escape more humiliation.



Reflecting the venomous character of English football's fiercest opposition, Liverpool had to involuntary "utterly condemn" the fans who attacked the opponent’s team bus with missiles before the match, resulting in a window being shattered by a glass bottle.



That unpleasant act was followed by a gritty match similarly lacking on appealing features.



MENAFN19122023000045016186ID1107626876