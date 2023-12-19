Electronic Fishing Floats Market 2023 Is Expected To Dominate The Industry By 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) The Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market 2023 research report shows the Most Valuable Information such as Cost of Manufacturing, Financial Analysis, and Top Countries Analysis across the World. It provides 90 Pages report in this report and Future Outlook up to 2030.

The Electronic Fishing Floats Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Electronic Fishing Floats market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Electronic Fishing Floats Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 90 pages, tables, and figures, the Electronic Fishing Floats Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Electronic Fishing Floats Market during the review period.

Shimano

Globeride(Daiwa)

Newell

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

Rapal VMC

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Weihai Guangwei Dongmi Fishing

Highlights

The global Electronic Fishing Floats market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Electronic Fishing Floats is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Electronic Fishing Floats is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global manufacturers of Electronic Fishing Floats include Shimano, Globeride(Daiwa), Newell, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, Rapal VMC, RYOBI and Pokee Fishing, etc. in 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Electronic Fishing Floats, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Electronic Fishing Floats.

The Electronic Fishing Floats market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Electronic Fishing Floats market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Electronic Fishing Floats manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application and by regions.

The Electronic Fishing Floats market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Electronic Fishing Floats market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Electronic Fishing Floats market. These include slower Electronic Fishing Floats market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Electronic Fishing Floats market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Day Use Night Use



Personal Leisure

Business Competition Other

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Electronic Fishing Floats market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Electronic Fishing Floats Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Electronic Fishing Floats market?

What is the Electronic Fishing Floats market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Electronic Fishing Floats market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Electronic Fishing Floatss during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Fishing Floats

1.2 Electronic Fishing Floats Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market Value Comparison by Type (2023-2030)

1.2.2 Day Use

1.2.3 Night Use

1.3 Electronic Fishing Floats Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market Value by Application: (2023-2030)

1.3.2 Personal Leisure

1.3.3 Business Competition

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue 2018-2030

1.4.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales 2018-2030

1.4.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market Average Price (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of Electronic Fishing Floats, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Electronic Fishing Floats, Product Type and Application

2.7 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.7.1 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Concentration Rate

2.7.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Electronic Fishing Floats Players Market Share by Revenue

2.7.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Electronic Fishing Floats Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2030

3.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Region: 2018-2030

3.2.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Region: 2018-2023

3.2.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Region: 2024-2030

3.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Region: 2018-2030

3.3.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

3.3.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Region: 2024-2030

3.4 North America Electronic Fishing Floats Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.4.1 North America Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4.2 North America Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.3 North America Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.4 U.S.

3.4.5 Canada

3.5 Europe Electronic Fishing Floats Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5.1 Europe Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.5.2 Europe Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.3 Europe Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.4 Germany

3.5.5 France

3.5.6 U.K.

3.5.7 Italy

3.5.8 Russia

3.6 Asia Pacific Electronic Fishing Floats Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.6.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.4 China

3.6.5 Japan

3.6.6 South Korea

3.6.7 India

3.6.8 Australia

3.6.9 Taiwan

3.6.10 Indonesia

3.6.11 Thailand

3.6.12 Malaysia

3.6.13 Philippines

3.7 Latin America Electronic Fishing Floats Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7.1 Latin America Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.7.2 Latin America Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.3 Latin America Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.4 Mexico

3.7.5 Brazil

3.7.6 Argentina

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fishing Floats Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fishing Floats Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.4 Turkey

3.8.5 Saudi Arabia

3.8.6 U.A.E

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Type (2018-2030)

4.1.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Type (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Type (2024-2030)

4.1.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Type (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Type (2024-2030)

4.2.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Price by Type (2018-2030)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Application (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Application (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales by Application (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Application (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue by Application (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Electronic Fishing Floats Price by Application (2018-2030)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Shimano

6.1.1 Shimano Corporation Information

6.1.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Shimano Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.1.4 Shimano Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Shimano Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Globeride(Daiwa)

6.2.1 Globeride(Daiwa) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Globeride(Daiwa) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Globeride(Daiwa) Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.2.4 Globeride(Daiwa) Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Globeride(Daiwa) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Newell

6.3.1 Newell Corporation Information

6.3.2 Newell Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Newell Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.3.4 Newell Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Newell Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 St. Croix Rods

6.4.1 St. Croix Rods Corporation Information

6.4.2 St. Croix Rods Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 St. Croix Rods Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 St. Croix Rods Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.4.5 St. Croix Rods Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Gamakatsu

6.5.1 Gamakatsu Corporation Information

6.5.2 Gamakatsu Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Gamakatsu Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.5.4 Gamakatsu Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Gamakatsu Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Tica Fishing

6.6.1 Tica Fishing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tica Fishing Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Tica Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.6.4 Tica Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Tica Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Rapal VMC

6.6.1 Rapal VMC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Rapal VMC Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Rapal VMC Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Rapal VMC Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Rapal VMC Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RYOBI

6.8.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

6.8.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RYOBI Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.8.4 RYOBI Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RYOBI Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Pokee Fishing

6.9.1 Pokee Fishing Corporation Information

6.9.2 Pokee Fishing Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Pokee Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.9.4 Pokee Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Pokee Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Weihai Guangwei

6.10.1 Weihai Guangwei Corporation Information

6.10.2 Weihai Guangwei Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Weihai Guangwei Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.10.4 Weihai Guangwei Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Weihai Guangwei Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dongmi Fishing

6.11.1 Dongmi Fishing Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dongmi Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dongmi Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.11.4 Dongmi Fishing Electronic Fishing Floats Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dongmi Fishing Recent Developments/Updates

7 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7.1 Electronic Fishing Floats Industry Chain Analysis

7.2 Electronic Fishing Floats Key Raw Materials

7.2.1 Key Raw Materials

7.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.3 Electronic Fishing Floats Production Mode and Process

7.4 Electronic Fishing Floats Sales and Marketing

7.4.1 Electronic Fishing Floats Sales Channels

7.4.2 Electronic Fishing Floats Distributors

7.5 Electronic Fishing Floats Customers

8 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Dynamics

8.1 Electronic Fishing Floats Industry Trends

8.2 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Drivers

8.3 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Challenges

8.4 Electronic Fishing Floats Market Restraints

9 Research Finding and Conclusion

10 Methodology and Data Source

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

